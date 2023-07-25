OXOS Medical’s Dev Mandavia named to 40 Under 40 from Georgia Tech

Designation honors Mandavia’s work expanding critical access to safe, portable X-ray technology

ATLANTA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OXOS Medical ®, developer of smart, simple, and safe X-ray solutions, today announced that Dev Mandavia, VP, Strategy and Corporate Development, was named to Georgia Tech Alumni Association’s 40 Under 40 list for 2023.



Mandavia, a 2018 biomedical engineering graduate, leads strategy, corporate development, and growth at OXOS Medical, which earlier this year secured $23 million in Series A funding and is currently awaiting FDA clearance for its next generation MC2 Portable X-ray System.

The annual 40 Under 40 list from the Georgia Tech Alumni Association honors “leaders and trailblazers in almost every field, all over the globe,” specifically recognizing alumni who have made significant impacts in their professional fields, research, the arts, leadership, community, education, or philanthropy.

“My years at Georgia Tech were foundational and transformative, instilling in me a deep-seated passion to generate lasting change on a large scale. So to be included among such esteemed company is an incredible honor,” said Mandavia. “I’ve been fortunate to find a path to innovation right in Georgia Tech’s backyard, where OXOS is helping to lead a robust, growing and collaborative tech ecosystem.”

Nominees for the award, who must have completed at least one semester at Georgia Tech and be under the age of 40 as of June 30, 2023, were scored using a 25-point rubric by a committee of 24 faculty, staff, and volunteers who collectively represented all Georgia Tech colleges.

At OXOS, Mandavia is a driving force behind the company’s mission to enable anyone anywhere to access healthcare at the Point of Need through smart, safe, and portable X-ray technology. OXOS’ existing Micro C and forthcoming MC2 systems put simple X-ray technology directly in the hands of providers, with low radiation, impeccable accuracy, exceptional image clarity, and AI-enabled operations.

Mandavia’s work has been featured in peer-reviewed journals and engineering society talks, as well as Emmy-award-winning TV shows. He is also heavily involved in K-12 STEM education outreach.

To find out more about the designation and to meet the rest of the Class of 2023, click here .

To learn more about OXOS Medical, visit oxos.com .

About OXOS Medical

OXOS® Medical is driving innovation in delivering and distributing medical imaging and radiographic diagnostics. With a low radiation profile, the OXOS smart devices provide outstanding image sharpness and clarity in the smallest form factor, making X-ray available anywhere it is needed. The cloud-based OXOS® Platform offers growing capabilities for on-demand image management, telehealth collaboration, and delivery of AI diagnostics. Micro C®, the first handheld Dynamic Digital Radiographic X-ray system from OXOS Medical, is faster, safer, and smarter than conventional X-ray solutions and has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(K) clearance for radiographic imaging and DDR of the distal extremity in adults and children. Funded by Parkway Venture Capital and Intel Capital, OXOS devices are already used across outpatient clinics, the military and the VA, sports facilities and teams, hospitals, imaging centers, and bioskills labs.