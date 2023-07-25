Bacterial Cell Culture Market: Latest Analysis of Revenue Surge to USD 5.2 billion by 2031 with 6.3% CAGR

Bacterial Cell Culture

The increase in adoption of bacterial cell culture for food testing, rise in usage of bacterial cell culture in animal feed, drive the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bacterial culture is a process of growing bacteria and to duplicate them in a culture media, in a controlled laboratory environment. Bacterial cell culture technology has different applications such as food testing, water testing, biopharmaceuticals, and disease diagnosis. There has been witnessed a rise in the utilization of the technique by research laboratories, biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostic centers, and academic institutions which is resulting into increased revenue-generation of the bacterial cell culture market.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Bacterial Cell Culture Market by Product Type (Media, Reagents, Sera), by Application (Disease Diagnosis, Food Testing, Water Testing, Others), by End user (Diagnostic Centers, Food Industry, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global Bacterial Cell Culture Market Size was Valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2021 and is Projected to surpass around USD 5.2 billion by 2031, registering revenue CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

The increase in adoption of bacterial cell culture for food testing, rise in usage of bacterial cell culture in animal feed, and increase in adoption of bacterial cell culture techniques in biopharmaceuticals drive the growth of the global bacterial cell culture market. However, lack of skilled professionals for handling this advanced healthcare infrastructure as well as the high investment associated with the research and development restrict the market growth. Moreover, increase in healthcare expenditure and technological advancements in the biotechnology field present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Eiken Chemical Co, Ltd.

• EMD (Merck) Millipore

• Hi-Media Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

• Neogen Corporation

• BioMérieux S.A.

• Biokel Scientific

• Danaher Corporation

𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: -

Based on product type, the media segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global bacterial cell culture market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the advancement and development in the cell culture media which offers various advantages and high purity cultures.

Based on application, the food testing segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global bacterial cell culture market. This is due to the strict regulations put forth by the government regarding food testing and usage of bacterial cell culture in food testing. However, the disease diagnosis segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue in 2031. This is owing to the wide application of bacterial cell culture in the diagnosis of various diseases.

Based on end user, the others segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global bacterial cell culture market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031, attributed to the rise in research and development activities.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global bacterial cell culture market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of key players, rising government initiatives, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about the innovations in the healthcare sector in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031, due to the increase in the need for better healthcare facilities and huge investments by public and private market players in this region.

