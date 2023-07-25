Department of Natural Resources Awards Captain Monty Hawkins with Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award for 2023

July 25, 2023

Photo courtesy Monty Hawkins

The Maryland Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission and Maryland Department of Natural Resources are proud to announce Captain Monty Hawkins as the 2023 recipient of the annual Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award.

The Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award was established by the commission in 2019 to honor individuals who have provided sustained efforts in habitat management, conservation, education, research, or other meaningful contributions that benefit recreational fishing in Maryland.

In the Maryland coastal fishing scene, few have made more contributions than Monty Hawkins, known as “Captain Monty” of F/V Morning Star based in Ocean City. In addition to his charter business, Captain Hawkins was instrumental in forming the Ocean City Reef Foundation in 1997, to which he has volunteered countless hours. He has also volunteered as a member of the Coastal Conservation Association, and as a member and chairman of the Maryland Artificial Reef Initiative.

The commission and department recognize Hawkins for having the best interest of the fishery in mind, and for his strong stewardship of our aquatic resources. He serves not only as a charter captain but an educator on the benefits of habitat creation for the overall fishery.

Captain Hawkins will be honored during a presentation later in the year.

The commission will begin accepting nominations Dec. 1, 2023 for the 2024 award, with a deadline of Jan. 31, 2024.