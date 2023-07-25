Flash News: OKX Bot Marketplace Introduces Profit Sharing for Bot Creators

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of July 25, 2023.



OKX Bot Marketplace Introduces Profit Sharing for Bot Creators

OKX is pleased to announce that the upgraded trading bot marketplace brings an unprecedented opportunity for bot creators to monetize their trading expertise like never before, offering them a platform to showcase their skills and turn them into an entirely new revenue stream.

Key Features for Bot Creators:

• Profit Sharing: Bot creators have the flexibility to determine their own profit-sharing ratio, with the potential to earn up to 30% of the profits generated by copiers who replicate their bots. As successful strategies gain popularity, bot creators can build a reputation as industry-leading experts.

• Enhanced Visibility and Exposure: Marketplace 2.0 provides bot creators with dedicated profiles, making it easier than ever to showcase their trading strategies. Their bots will have heightened visibility and priority within the marketplace, ensuring that their bots receive the attention and recognition they deserve.

The Bot Marketplace is an improved interface that shows all bots in one place, so users can identify which bot can potentially achieve the expected goal, when is the best time to use it, and how to get a better return.

To become a Bot Creator, users must fill-in this form.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. OKX does not provide investment or asset recommendations. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and OKX is not responsible for any potential losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.