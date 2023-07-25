Fyllo Appoints Jeff Ragovin To President

CHICAGO, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fyllo , the leading provider of contextual targeting solutions combined with progressive audience data, announced today that Jeff Ragovin has been promoted from CCO to President.



During his tenure as Chief Commercial Officer at Fyllo, Jeff collaborated directly with CEO Chad Bronstein to secure deals, attract investors and drive growth among Fortune 500 clients. As President of Fyllo, Jeff will continue to deliver advanced data and media solutions for traditional brands and highly regulated industries, overseeing the expansion of Fyllo’s solution that combines user targeting with contextual audience extension to deliver a truly future-proofed model for driving advertising performance in a privacy-compliant environment.

“Jeff is perfectly positioned for this new role, as he’s already been leading our revenue growth in the US and overseas,” Bronstein said. “His appointment as President represents the natural evolution of the company as we continue to grow the business and address new markets and opportunities.”

Jeff Ragovin is a tech pioneer and industry veteran known for his ability to lead and scale businesses. As co-founder of Buddy Media, he played a crucial role in growing the company from a startup to the world's largest enterprise social marketing software, which was acquired by Salesforce for $745M in 2012.

“I'm incredibly honored and humbled to step into the role of President at Fyllo,” Ragovin said. “This appointment is a testament to the collective efforts and unwavering dedication of our remarkable team. Our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our clients and making a positive impact in the market remains steadfast, and I look forward to embracing the opportunities that lie ahead as we write the next chapter of our success story."

About Fyllo

Fyllo is on a mission to power outperformance in a privacy-first world. With access to the world's most progressive audiences and the most complete contextual platform available, Fyllo's industry-leading advertising solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands to increase reach, boost efficiency and maximize ROI. Learn more at www.hellofyllo.com

