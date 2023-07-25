Bottled Water Market Size to Worth US$ 364.4 Billion by 2028 | With a 7.3% CAGR

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global bottled water market size reached US$ 237.6 Billion in 2022.

UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has released a report titled “Bottled Water Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“. According to the report, The global bottled water market size reached US$ 237.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 364.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during 2023-2028.

Bottled water represent sealed water in food-grade bottles that are intended for human consumption. They are available in still, carbonated, flavored, and mineral product types that are packed in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles and metal cans. These bottled water products have a considerable amount of total dissolved solids (TDS) or dissolved minerals as compared to regular water. They adequately treated and disinfected using filtration, ozone and ultraviolet (UV) treatment, and reverse osmosis (RO) and are then packaged in bottles, pouches, and glass for safe consumption. Consequently, bottled water variants are in widespread demand among consumers across the globe.

Bottled Water Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating prevalence of several water-borne diseases and the elevating awareness about the health hazards of carbonated drinks are among the key factors driving the bottled water market. In addition to this, the shifting consumer preferences toward premium water bottles in restaurants, hotels, and cafes and the increasing product usage for travel and tourism activities, owing to its convenience and ease of carrying, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the introduction of sparkling and flavored products by leading market players to expand their portfolio is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the inflating expenditure on advertising campaigns and celebrity endorsements to improve brand visibility among consumers is further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the development of specialized test kits by manufacturers that help analyze the quality of the packed water and the growing product availability in an extensive range via numerous online retail stores are expected to propel the bottled water market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Still

Carbonated

Flavored

Mineral

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Direct Sales

On-Trade

Others

Market Breakup by Packaging Type:

PET Bottles

Metal Cans

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed, with some of the top leading bottled water companies.

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

Danone S.A.

Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

Nestle S.A.

Nongfu Spring (Yangshengtang Co. Ltd.)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

Primo Water Corporation

Tata Consumer Products Limited

The Coca-Cola Company.

