Flooring Market Analysis by Regions, Types, Applications to Reach $558.2 billion by 2031

A number of players in the flooring industry are expanding their business to strengthen their foothold in the global market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flooring market includes various types of printed flooring solutions. According to the printing type, the market is bifurcated into digital and traditional. Among these, the traditional segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to various small-scale businesses involved in traditional printing. Furthermore, on the basis of material, the ceramic segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to its easy availability, inexpensiveness, and low maintenance.

In addition, the market is analyzed among the residential and non-residential building end users. Among them, non-residential segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, the market is mainly driven by rise in construction activities due to rapid urbanization and population growth, especially in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. However, strict government policies of major countries across the world are expected to restrain the flooring market growth.

The flooring market size was valued at $320.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $558.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

In 2021, Asia-Pacific held the major flooring market share in terms of revenue. Moreover, the market in LAMEA is expected to grow with a high CAGR, owing to growth in rise urbanization in LAMEA.

Furthermore, rise in public-private partnerships across the world is anticipated to fuel the growth in number of non-residential buildings (PPPs). Moreover, increased awareness among public in general regarding environmental protection has fueled the demand for sustainable products. Thus, key market players are introducing products that are relatively more eco-friendly and sustainable.

Top Players:

Key companies profiled in the flooring market forecast report include, Armstrong Flooring, AZEK Company, Beaulieu International Group, Citadel Floors, Ebaco India Pvt. Ltd., ECORE International, Inc., Fiberon, Forbo Flooring, Gerflor, Interface Inc., Iron Woods, Mats Inc., Milliken and Company, Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries, Tarkett S.A., and Toli Corporation.

Key Finding of the Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging flooring market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on printing type, the traditional segment dominated the flooring market, in terms of revenue in 2021. Whereas, digital segment is projected

to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• On the basis of material, ceramic accounted for the highest market share in 2021 in terms of revenue.

• By end-user industry, non-residential segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

• LAMEA is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The key players within the flooring market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand competitive

outlook of the flooring industry.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities in the market.

• In-depth flooring market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2031.

