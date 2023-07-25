Semiconductor Market Report 2023 Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends | Forecast 2028

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Semiconductor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global semiconductor market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the semiconductor market?

The global semiconductor market size reached US$ 604.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 941.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during 2023-2028.

What is semiconductor?

A semiconductor has electrical conductivity between a conductor and an insulator. It is an essential component in the field of electronics and forms the foundation of modern technology. It is employed in various electronic devices, such as transistors, diodes, and integrated circuits (ICs). Semiconductors have a unique crystal structure that allows them to exhibit specific electrical properties at the atomic level. Some commonly deployed semiconductor material is silicon (Si), germanium (Ge), and gallium arsenide (GaAs), known as intrinsic semiconductors. The electrical conductivity of semiconductors can be modified by adding impurities through a process called doping that introduces atoms of different elements into the semiconductor crystal, which leads to the creation of extrinsic semiconductors. The behavior of semiconductors is essential in electronic circuits. They can be used as switches, amplifiers, and regulators of electrical current. The ability to control the flow of current through semiconductors makes them an essential component in digital logic circuits and memory devices. Additionally, it enables the miniaturization of electronic devices, increasing their efficiency and reducing costs. They are also essential in the development of computers, smartphones, televisions, and other electronic gadgets across the globe.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/semiconductor-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the semiconductor industry?

The semiconductor market is primarily driven by the rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem as more devices connect and communicate with each other leading to the increasing demand for efficient and reliable semiconductors, which is influencing the market growth. In addition, the rising demand for semiconductors in the automotive industry is also contributing to the growth of the market. Modern vehicles are becoming increasingly reliant on semiconductor-based systems for safety features, connectivity, and autonomous driving capabilities. The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) further amplifies the demand for semiconductors, as they are essential for power management, battery control, and charging infrastructure. As the automotive sector continues to evolve towards electrification and advanced driver assistance systems, the semiconductor market is growing significantly. Moreover, the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, including autonomous vehicles, robotics, and data analytics, heavily rely on high-performance semiconductors that are qualified of managing massive amounts of data and executing complex algorithms in real-time, representing another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the increasing Internet of Things (IoT) applications in numerous sectors, such as healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and smart homes, are accelerating the demand for semiconductors that can handle complex data processing and connectivity requirements. Furthermore, the development of specialized chips for emerging technologies such as the fifth generation (5G) and edge computing are escalating the demand for semiconductors that can handle the high-speed data transmission and low-latency requirements of this next-generation technology creating a positive market outlook.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Components Insights:

Memory Devices

Logic Devices

Analog IC

MPU

Discrete Power Devices

MCU

Sensors

Others

Material Used Insights:

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Manganese Arsenide

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide

Molybdenum Disulfide

Others

End User Insights:

Automotive

Industrial

Data Centre

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Others

Regional Insights:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Broadcom Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SK hynix Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Toshiba Corporation),

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/semiconductor-market

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.