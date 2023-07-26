Immigration Law Firm Lincoln-Goldfinch Law Celebrates Its 8th Anniversary

Austin immigration firm Lincoln-Goldfinch Law recently celebrated its 8th anniversary while looking back on how its founder, Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, started it.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Immigration lawyers and staff of award-winning immigration law firm Lincoln-Goldfinch Law recently celebrated its 8th anniversary. The team happily observed this milestone while looking back on its humble beginnings.

Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch started the firm in 2015. As someone who always wanted to work in social justice, Kate always aims to apply her aspirations in her legal practice. She had the desire to work in an immigration clinic and can also speak Spanish, which allows her to communicate with migrants.

Her turning point was when she was at the Hutto immigrant detention center, where she represented a family in their asylum case. Kate felt elated that she could help the family but knew she had to do more. There were still children in the detention system who needed help. That moment was what inspired her to start the law firm.

With eight fruitful years under its belt, the law firm became a haven for immigrants who want to protect their stay in the United States. From asylum seekers to Green Card petitioners, Lincoln-Goldfinch Law has made waves in Austin, with over 5,000 clients served. The firm continues to be a beacon of hope for those seeking to protect their stay in the United States.

Lincoln-Goldfinch Law is an Austin-based law firm that assists clients with immigration concerns. Their immigration attorneys are passionate about helping individuals attain legal status in the United States. They have extensive experience in immigration-related matters, including permanent residency, citizenship, asylum petitions, and deportation appeals.

The firm provides legal counsel to individuals who seek new opportunities in the country. Regardless of their status, Lincoln-Goldfinch Law believes they have every right to remain lawfully in the United States and be protected by law.

That is why Lincoln-Goldfinch Law works tirelessly for its clients. They ensure petitions for parents, siblings, or children are given a voice in court so that they can remain in the United States.

