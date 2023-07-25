Food Testing Kits Market Rising Need for Food Safety and Quality Assurance Measures by 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The demand for food testing kits has increased as a result of the growth in food allergies and intolerances as well as growing worries about food fraud.

The market value for Food Testing Kits Market was USD 1.73 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.42 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. ” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Food Testing Kits Market, valued at USD 1.73 Billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 2.42 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% throughout the forecast period. The primary factors propelling the revenue growth in this market include the need for rapid and accurate testing methods, the increasing incidence of foodborne illnesses and outbreaks, and the growing emphasis on food safety and quality assurance measures. The surge in food allergies and intolerances, along with rising concerns about food fraud and contamination, has also contributed to the heightened demand for food testing kits.

The demand for food testing kits is being primarily driven by various end-use sectors such as food and beverage manufacturing, restaurants and catering, and government organizations.

Top Companies Operating in the Global Food Testing Kits Market Report:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Danaher Corporation

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Waters Corporation

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• Bruker Corporation

• Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Driving Factors of Food Testing Kits Market

• Increasing Concerns About Food Safety: With growing awareness about foodborne illnesses and contamination, there is a rising concern among consumers, regulatory bodies, and food manufacturers regarding food safety. This has led to a higher demand for food testing kits as they provide a convenient and reliable method to detect potential contaminants or pathogens in food products.

• Stringent Food Safety Regulations: Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide have implemented strict regulations and standards to ensure food safety and quality. These regulations often require food manufacturers to conduct regular testing and monitoring of their products. Food testing kits help in complying with these regulations by providing rapid and accurate results, thereby driving the market growth.

• Increased Globalization of Food Supply Chains: The globalization of food supply chains has increased the complexity and distance traveled by food products. This has raised concerns about the potential introduction of contaminants, adulterants, or allergens during transportation, storage, or processing. Food testing kits enable quick and on-site testing, reducing the time and costs associated with sending samples to laboratories, thus facilitating the growth of the market.

This report analyzes the Food Testing Kits market in terms of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratios, industrial chains, demand and supply, imports, exports, revenue contribution, and key player presences in key regions. As a part of the report, a country-by-country analysis of the Food Testing Kits market is provided to gain a deeper understanding of its growth and progress.

The global Food Testing Kits market is segmented into:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further market segmentation

Technology Outlook:

• PCR-Based

• Immunoassay-Based

• Chromatography-Based

• Others

Food Tested Outlook:

• Meat & Poultry Products

• Dairy Products

• Processed Foods

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Others

