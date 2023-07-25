Increasing Awareness of Gut Health is Leading for the Growth of Global Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS) Market; as per AMI
Global Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS) Market Reached Valuation of US$ 600 Mn in 2022, Anticipated to Gain GAR of ~7% During 2023 – 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS) Market Introduction
Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) are a type of prebiotic dietary fiber composed of short chains of galactose molecules. They are considered non-digestible carbohydrates, wherein that they pass through the small intestine without being fully broken down by digestive enzymes, reaching the colon intact. In the colon, they serve as a source of food for beneficial gut bacteria, promoting their growth and activity. GOS can be naturally found in some foods like human breast milk and certain legumes, but they can also be produced through industrial processes using lactose, a sugar found in milk. When lactose is enzymatically treated, it yields galacto-oligosaccharides. The consumption of GOS has been associated with various health benefits, primarily due to their prebiotic nature.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1604
Growth of Investments in Research and Development to Explore New Applications of GOS.
GOS manufacturers are continuously working on developing new products and formulations to meet the evolving demands of consumers. This includes creating GOS-enriched functional foods, beverages, and dietary supplements that target specific health benefits, such as gut health, immunity, and overall well-being. In a recent study, it was observed that women consuming galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) had improved wellbeing and reduced anxiety levels. Besides human nutrition, manufacturers are exploring applications of GOS in animal nutrition, particularly in young animals like piglets and calves. In the last few years, numerous research is being conducted to determine the effects of GOS on animal growth, gut health, and overall performance. Thus the continuous efforts to innovate and explore new opportunities for galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) will help the growth of the global galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) market during the forecast period.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1604
Global Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS) Market Key Highlights
• Prebiotics are increasingly regarded important elements in baby formulae. The evidence of their various effects on baby gut health, immunity, and worldwide development has led to the creation of several prebiotics, with galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) and human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) currently regarded as gold standards. While the frequency of lactose intolerance and cow's milk allergy in newborns and young children is increasing, the number of prebiotic compounds that are safe and acceptable for these groups is restricted since most prebiotics for infants are made from dairy raw materials. With the discovery of plant-based galacto-oligosaccharides isolated from legumes, a new generation of lactose-free prebiotic compounds has developed. GOS is commonly used in infant formula to mimic the prebiotic oligosaccharides found in human breast milk. As more parents seek formula alternatives that provide health benefits similar to breast milk, the demand for GOS-infused infant formula has increased, leading to the growth of the overall global galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) market.
• Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing in the galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) market during the forecast period. There has been a trend towards healthier eating habits and an increased focus on gut health and overall well-being. Asian consumers, like their counterparts in other regions, are becoming more health-conscious and seeking products that offer additional health benefits, including those containing prebiotics like GOS. Additionally the food and beverage industry in Asia has been expanding, offering a diverse range of products with added functional ingredients, including GOS. As the market for functional foods and beverages grows, GOS-containing products are becoming more readily available to consumers in the region.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Publish your press release with us for 10x reach worldwide/country Publish with IGN24
For all the latest in Industry news visit Industry Global news24.com
Some of the players operating in the global galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) market are:
o Azelis
o Clasado
o Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited
o Friesland Campina.
o Ingredion Germany GmbH
o NATVIE Healthcare Ltd.
o NISSAN SUGAR CO., LTD
o Quantum Hi-Tech (Guangdong) Biological Co., Ltd.
o VW-Ingredients
o Yakult Pharmaceutical.
o Other market participants
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS) Market Report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1604
Global Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS) Market
By Form
o Liquid
o Powder
By Age Group
o Infants
o Adults
By Application
o Prebiotic Activity
o Immune System Modulation
o Metabolic Syndrome
o Antipathogenic Activity
o Brain Health, Function & Mood
o Athlete Performance/Health
o Others
By Distribution Channel
o Direct
o Indirect
By Applications
o Food and Beverage
o Dietary Supplements
o Bakery and Confectionary Products
o Dairy Products
o Others
o Animal Feeds
o Pharmaceuticals
Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=1604
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Top Reports
1. Global Functional Ingredients Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Functional-Ingredients-Market-2023-2031-1566
2. Global Nanocellulose Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Nanocellulose-Market-2023-2031-1553
View all our latest publications: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/publications
View our latest press releases on EINNewsWire with us: http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/ign24/?n=2
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
email us here