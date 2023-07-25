Global Avatar Based Marketing Market Poised to Reach CAGR of 38.4% During 2023 – 2031; says Absolute Markets Insights
Global Avatar Based Marketing Market Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecasts, 2023 – 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Avatar-based branding represents a significant shift in the marketing dimension, as it leverages virtual characters or avatars to embody and promote brands in a more interactive and human-like way. This innovative approach transforms the traditional notion of branding, allowing companies to create unique and memorable experiences that resonate deeply with their target audiences. By using avatars as brand representatives, businesses can forge emotional connections, enhance engagement, and foster brand loyalty. These avatars act as living extensions of the brand, enabling a more personal and immersive interaction with consumers, ultimately leading to increased brand awareness and customer loyalty.
Avatar-based marketing showcases the ability to break through advertising clutter. As consumers are bombarded with an overwhelming number of advertisements every day, avatars provide a refreshing and unique approach that stands out from the crowd. They offer a memorable and novel experience, making the brand message more likely to be remembered and shared by users, further extending its reach. Avatar based marketing market offers a myriad of benefits that traditional advertising methods may struggle to achieve. By creating engaging, personalized, and innovative interactions, avatars help brands build stronger relationships with consumers, leaving a lasting impression that drives brand awareness, customer loyalty, and ultimately, business growth. These factors aid in propelling the global avatar based marketing market.
Genies is a platform that allows users to create and customize their own virtual avatars (genies) and use them across various digital platforms, including social media, messaging apps, and virtual reality. For instance, Genies and Gucci collaborated on an innovative avatar-based marketing campaign. In this collaboration, Gucci partnered with Genies to create virtual versions of their creative director, Alessandro Michele, and some of their iconic products.
• Genies transformed Alessandro Michele into a virtual avatar, allowing him to interact with users on social media platforms and other digital channels. This virtual version of Michele became a brand ambassador for Gucci in the digital space.
• The avatars showcased Gucci's latest fashion collections and accessories, allowing users to virtually try on Gucci products using the Genies platform.
• Users could also incorporate the virtual Gucci products and avatars into their own Genies avatars, adding a touch of luxury and fashion to their digital identities.
The impact of this collaboration was such that it demonstrated how avatar-based marketing provided a new and immersive way for luxury brands to engage with their audience. Thus, by tapping into the popularity of virtual avatars and the Genies platform, brands can now explore new advertising channels. This included creating branded content, sponsored virtual events, and interactive experiences, reaching audiences in novel and exciting ways, which is boosting the growth of the global avatar based marketing market.
Avatar based marketing market allows brands to access new marketing channels and platforms. Avatars can be integrated into various digital environments, including social media, virtual reality, mobile apps, and online games, opening up opportunities to connect with audiences in diverse spaces. This flexibility helps brands stay relevant and adapt to evolving consumer behaviors and preferences. Lastly, avatars can serve as brand ambassadors, creating a consistent and recognizable presence across different touchpoints. They can represent the brand's values, personality, and messaging consistently, thereby reinforcing brand identity and fostering brand loyalty.
A few of the key players operating in the global avatar based marketing market are:
o Dapper Labs (Brud)
o Genies
o Niantic, Inc.(8i)
o Soul Machines
o Other Market Participants
Global Avatar Based Marketing Market
By Type
o Virtual Influencers
o Brand Mascots
o Customizable Avatars
o Others
By Applications
o Banking, Insurance, and Financial Services (BFSI)
o Education and Training
o Healthcare
o Retail
o Fashion and Beauty
o Gaming
o Tourism and Hospitality
o Technology and Gadgets
o Virtual Events and Conference
o Social Media and Influencer Marketing
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
