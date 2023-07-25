Omada One Inc. Accepted into the Prestigious Forbes Business Council, Cementing Leadership in the BPO Industry
Omada One Inc. Accepted into the Prestigious Forbes Business Council
"Stay hungry, stay foolish." -”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Omada One Inc., a leading Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) organization, is proud to announce its acceptance into the highly esteemed Forbes Business Council. This exclusive business community brings together successful business owners, CEOs, and leaders from across the globe.
Omada One's CEO, Timothy Witucki, and Sean Mather, EVP of Worldwide Operations have been recognized by the Forbes executive review committee for their remarkable track record in scaling and growing startup businesses over three decades. Their exceptional entrepreneurial experience, which includes (3X) three successful exits, played a pivotal role in securing their selection. Moreover, their outstanding personal and professional achievements and honors added to the merit of their acceptance.
As a member of the Forbes Business Council, Omada One gains access to a range of exclusive opportunities aimed at enhancing their professional influence. The company's leaders, Timothy Witucki and Sean Mather, will have the privilege of connecting and collaborating with other esteemed global leaders within a private forum. Additionally, Omada One will have the unique opportunity to contribute expert insights through original articles and participate in Expert Business Industry Panels published on Forbes.com, sharing their wealth of knowledge with a wider audience.
Timothy Witucki expressed his excitement, stating, "Sean and I are truly thrilled to be selected and join The Forbes Business Advisory Council this year. We recognize the value and access this entrepreneurial community provides, and we believe our participation will further cement Omada One's leadership position in the Manpower/Remote Staffing and BPO Contact Center industry."
** About Omada One **
Omada One operates and manages strategically located Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) micro nearshore/offshore contact delivery centers, primarily situated in the Philippines and the Asia Pacific Region, alongside other low labor cost international markets. The company's unique approach bridges the gap between traditional outsourcing and establishing dedicated offshore teams for businesses.
Omada One adopts a crawl-walk-run strategy to manage outsourcing risks effectively. This process commences with a small-scale implementation, clearly defining the scope, proving the concept, and building confidence. As operations progress into the walk and run stages, the company ensures regular reviews and checkpoints to guarantee smooth and uninterrupted services.
Partnering with Omada One enables businesses to experience improved performance, outcomes, reduced costs, and a host of additional benefits. Beyond cost savings, the company's value proposition encompasses enhanced efficiency, execution, flexibility, quality assurance training, and overall performance of the remote nearshore/offshore outsourcing staff.
With its acceptance into the Forbes Business Council, Omada One is poised to make even greater strides in the Manpower Remote Staffing and Contact Center BPO industry, continuing to empower businesses and teams to reach their full potential.
