Wi-Fi 6 Market Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2031 | CAGR of 19.6%

Wi-Fi 6 Market

The range of Wi-Fi 6 is less than that of the 5 Ghz network, which has restricted the market growth for Wi-Fi 6.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Wi-Fi 6 market generated $10.85 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $64.12 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31890

Increase in number of internet users and rise in demand for wireless broadband during the Covid-19 pandemic have boosted the growth of the global Wi-Fi 6 market. The market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period. The lockdown enforcement increased adoption of digital learning platforms for digital education, which fueled the market growth.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic drastically affected businesses across the globe. However, the prolonged lockdown, especially in the Asian and European countries positively impacted the adoption of Wi-Fi 6 devices.

• During the pandemic, the number of Wi-Fi 6-connected devices experienced a steep increase. The lockdown enforcement heightened the adoption of digital learning platforms for digital education, which fueled the market growth.

• Manufacturers collectively were forced to deploy several agile approaches for quality control.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/31890

The global Wi-Fi 6 market report offers detailed segmentation of the market based on component, enterprise size, location, industry vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps investors, market players, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on offering, the solution segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on location type, the outdoor segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the indoor segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.

Buy the Complete Report (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/22969ebb984421182f981378be6e96ac

On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global Wi-Fi 6 market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment held the lion’s share in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the travel and hospitality segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2031. However, market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31890

Leading players of the global Wi-Fi 6 market analyzed in the research include Apple Inc., Aruba Networks, Asustek Computer Inc., AT&T, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei Technologies, Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Linksys Holdings, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, and Sterlite Technologies Limited.

The report analyzes these key players in the global Wi-Fi 6 market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Report:

1. Cyber Security Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter