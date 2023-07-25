Blood Pressure Monitoring Testing Market Growth 2023-2030 | 105 Pages Report

Blood Pressure Monitoring Testing Market

The Blood Pressure Monitoring Testing Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Hospitals, Homecare, Diagnostics Laboratory, Others), and Types (Sphygmomanometers, Automated Blood Pressure Monitor, Transducers, Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor, Instrument & Accessories, Blood Pressure Cuffs, Bladders, Bulbs, Valves). The Blood Pressure Monitoring Testing market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Blood Pressure Monitoring Testing Market worldwide?

GE Healthcare

Hill-Rom

A&D Medical

SunTech Medical

American Diagnostics Corporation

Briggs Healthcare

Kaz

Microlife

Rossmax International

GF Health Products

Spacelabs Healthcare

Omron Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Short Description About Blood Pressure Monitoring Testing Market:

The Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Testing market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Blood pressure refers to force exerted by blood on the walls of blood vessels as the result of the heart pump. The systolic blood pressure defined as the highest pressure in the arteries when the hearts contracts while the diastolic blood pressure is defined as lowest pressure when the heart relaxes. Blood pressure monitoring devices used to understand the risks of blood pressure and help in management, measurement, and monitoring of the problems of blood pressure.

Report Overview

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Blood Pressure Monitoring Testing estimated at USD 3347.7 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 5712.6 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.3Percent during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Increasing incidences of hypertension due to changing lifestyle is the key factor attributing towards the growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, growing awareness and demand for home use BP monitors are expected to drive the industry growth in coming years. Furthermore, technological advancement such as mobile-based BP monitoring systems is anticipated to drive the industry growth. The demand for BP monitors is very high on account of growing geriatric population base and increasing the risk of high blood pressure among wide population base due to rising incidences of obesity & sedentary lifestyle. Asia displays a high CAGR owing to the rapidly increasing aging population in countries such as India, China, and Japan. The Americas also maintains a stable growth mainly due to reimbursements offered for specific equipment and the health policies of Medicaid and Medicare.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Blood Pressure Monitoring Testing Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Blood Pressure Monitoring Testing

Hospitals

Homecare

Diagnostics Laboratory

Others

What are the types of Blood Pressure Monitoring Testing available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Blood Pressure Monitoring Testing market share In 2022.

Sphygmomanometers

Automated Blood Pressure Monitor

Transducers

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor

Instrument & Accessories

Blood Pressure Cuffs

Bladders

Bulbs

Valves

Which regions are leading the Blood Pressure Monitoring Testing Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

