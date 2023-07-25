Newly Updated 2023, “Money, Plain & Simple: What the Institutions and the Elite Don’t Want You to Know” Is a Must Read
Book Excellence Awards Winner Available Now
Book Excellence Award Winner”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Money, Plain & Simple: What the Institutions and the Elite Don't Want You to Know”, which was updated in late March 2023 and re-released April 4, 2023, is a Book Excellence Awards Winner in the Finances category and is the book that you don't know you need until you read it. This straightforward guide helps you understand the global monetary system and why the shine is off the U.S. dollar's position as the Gold Standard of world currencies and, more importantly, why that matters for you.
— — Finances
Overview of “Money Plain & Simple”
Spence, a military veteran and corporate employee-turned-entrepreneur, lays out a concise history of the U.S. monetary system. He's candid about his own life lessons and how he finally found his way out of the debt trap. Next, he shares how he came to discover the hard realities revealed in this informative and shocking read. The author explains in layperson's terms how the institutions (like the Federal Reserve) that control money work and how all of this affects you. He also offers timely insight into what's going on right now from bank failures to crypto currency to inflation and hyper-inflation and offers his opinions on steps the everyday person can take to protect their financial future. Many of the things that he predicted in the original edition have already happened or are coming to fruition now. If you read this revised and updated book, you will put yourself in the Top 1% of the public with some understanding about what is happening with our monetary system in the United States.
What Others Are Saying
"...simply the most important book I've ever read. Steven Spence carefully articulates a message that explains how the institutions behind money work and how it affects you. Steven Spence's work is on a par with the genius of DaVinci and Copernicus, heretics who proved that Earth revolves around the sun. A remarkable book both in content and timing. A 'must-read' that is an amazing guide to understanding the global monetary system and why the shine is off the U.S. dollar's position as the Gold Standard of world currencies going forward. Steven is a gifted writer and teacher and I confidently predict that Money Plain and Simple: What the Institutions and the Elite Don't Want You to Know, brilliantly written and argued, will become the defining book."- John Kerry, Goodreads
"A good personal finance book is one that offers valuable information on how to manage spending, savings, debt, and investments. Money, Plain & Simple is among the best finance books, because it does all that in a package that's also entertaining, upbeat, and accessible. You cannot beat the depth of information Steven J. Spence provides."- The Reviewer
"A very well written book aimed for laypeople that will open your eyes as to what is actually happening around us (and scare the bejezus out of you in the process). I would consider this required reading for everyone (along with Robert Kiyosaki's 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' which Spence also lists as his first recommended reading). Everyone needs to realize what is going on, what will inevitably happen as a result, and start taking action now to protect yourself. The "great reset" is about to take place!"- Paul Gruhn
"The author does a great job of really laying out the concept of banking systems, credit, and how our finances are impacted through education and detailed lessons throughout this book. The way the author interweaves their own experiences throughout their life and the way so many of us are introduced to debt through credit cards and difficulty finding reasonably paid work after education was such a great way to open up this road, and the deep dive the author took into the history and modern impact of finances on the U.S. financial system was thought-provoking." - Anthony Avina, author, journalist and book blogger
"Giving the layman a history to fiat money, global monetary policy, Bitcoin, and more. It's a great simplistic explanation of historical changes in the banking and mining industry. The books shows the information you were taught in class, but may have missed...not really understanding the legal and political changes by laws and monetary policy." - Theresa Hulongbayan, book blogger
About Steven J. Spence
Steven J. Spence is a retired US Air Force veteran, airline mechanic, aircraft builder, and an owner of a real estate rental investment company. Throughout his military and airline careers, he taught airline safety to groups around the world. Spence grew up in poverty with a single mom, who immigrated from Germany with her American military husband only to find herself alone with two young sons in the wake of a divorce. With no role models, he had no understanding about how to build his financial future. Now a successful entrepreneur, Spence focuses on financial literacy as it relates to the ordinary person and has been quoted in national media about the currency crisis. He and his wife Adriana have two daughters, Shannon and Rachel, a son, Lucas, and one grandson, Julian.
About Lucid House Publishing
Lucid House Publishing is an award-winning independent book publisher that was created for authors, by authors and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia. They build long-term relationships with authors and publish books in a wide variety of genres, in both fiction and nonfiction. As a writer-centric publishing house, they invest their efforts in great stories and the strong, diverse voices behind them.
For more information about Lucid House Publishing and to view the full list of new book releases and more, go to LucidHousePublishing.com, follow on Instagram @LucidHousePublishing, like on Facebook at Facebook.com/LucidHousePublishing, and follow on Twitter @LucidHousePublishing.
PR: My Global Presence
Elise Riley
My Global Presence
+1 404-434-1756
elise@myglobalpresence.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Other