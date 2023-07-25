CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Governor Pillen Announces Valuations Reform Working Group

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen announced the membership of a new working group that will examine property valuations in Nebraska.

“Valuation increases in Nebraska have become an unbearable burden for homeowners, businesses, and agriculture producers across our state,” said Governor Jim Pillen. “We will find a solution that will reduce the burden of insurmountable valuation growth in recent years. It is our job to make sure Nebraska continues to be the best place to live and reckless valuation increases on home and property hinders that commitment to Nebraskans.”

Participants in the Valuations Reform Working Group includes:

Governor Jim Pillen, Chair

Members of Governor Pillen’s Policy & Research Team

State Senator Lou Ann Linehan

State Senator Joni Albrecht

State Senator Eliot Bostar

State Senator Mike McDonnell

State Senator Brad von Gillern

League of Nebraska Municipalities

Lincoln Chamber of Commerce

Omaha Chamber of Commerce

Nebraska Association of County Officials

Nebraska Cattlemen

Nebraska Farm Bureau

Nebraska Realtors Association

Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce

Group member Senator Joni Albrecht said, “I look forward to working with the Governor and this working group to find a solution to bring our valuations in competition with surrounding states. Reforming valuations is a much-needed fix and will benefit all Nebraskans.”