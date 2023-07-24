Traction Uranium Announces Extension of Marketing Campaign

CALGARY, Alberta, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the “Company” or “Traction”) is pleased to announce, further to its news release on June 9, 2023, that it has extended its engagement of MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH (“MIC”) (address: Gerhart-Hauptmann-Str. 49b 51379 Leverkusen; email: contact@micpublishing.de) for marketing services for an additional 60 days, commencing July 25, 2023.



As previously disclosed, MIC has and shall continue to, as appropriate, provide project management and consulting for an online marketing campaign, coordinating marketing actions, maintaining and optimizing AdWords campaigns, adapting AdWords bidding strategies, optimizing AdWords ads, and creating and optimizing landing pages. The promotional activity will occur by email, Facebook, and Google.

The Company will pay a fee of €80,000 for the extension. The Company will not issue any securities to MIC as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company’s knowledge, MIC (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm’s length relationship with the Company.

