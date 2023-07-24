Baxter International Inc.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; September 11, 2023 deadline.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Baxter International Inc. ("Baxter" or the “Company”) (NYSE: BAX) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Baxter securities between May 25, 2022 and February 8, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

According to the complaint, the defendants are accused of making false and/or deceptive statements or failing to disclose the following: (i) The Company hid the true extent of its supply chain issues while exaggerating its ability to maintain a strong supply chain amidst global pressures; (ii) Consequently, the Company’s projected earnings were significantly misleading during the Class Period; (iii) Once these issues were revealed, they were expected to have a substantial negative impact on the Company’s financial condition; and (iv) As a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and deceptive throughout the relevant period. As a consequence, Baxter’s stock price experienced a decline of approximately 50% during the Class Period, resulting in the loss of billions of dollars in market capitalization.

