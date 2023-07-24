Submit Release
NextEra Energy, Inc.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; July 25, 2023, deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises NextEra Energy, Inc. ("NextEra Energy" or the "Company") (NYSE: NEE) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased NextEra securities between December 2, 2021 and February 1, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The complaint asserts that the defendants engaged in making false statements and/or concealing certain facts, including: (1) the involvement of Florida Power and Light Company in covertly orchestrating political misconduct, which exposed NEE to significant legal and reputational risks; and (2) considering the aforementioned information, the defendants' affirmative statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and future prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a justifiable foundation.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


