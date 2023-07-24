Free New Construction Lead Generation Workshop Provides a Solution For The #1 Problem Realtors are Having; High Interest Rates and Low Housing Inventory

Riverview, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview, Florida -

The Iconic Agent, consisting of Marketing Expert Damon Greene, in collaboration with Top-Producing Real Estate Broker Nathaniel Crawford From Black Luxury Realty, is thrilled to announce its milestone 10th 5-Day New Construction Buyer Attraction (Lead Generation)Workshop, taking place the week of July 24, 2023, from 7:00 pm to 7:30 pm EST daily. This exclusive virtual workshop offers realtors an unparalleled opportunity to quickly grow in the competitive real estate market by selling new construction and luxury new construction without working for the builder.

Over the past years, The Iconic Agent has empowered real estate professionals with cutting-edge digital marketing strategies, transforming agents’ traditional approach to marketing in the luxury new construction and new construction markets. Clients and attendees of these workshops have achieved remarkable success, with many across the US becoming top producers, and collectively selling well over $200 million in new construction and luxury transactions over the last three years.

Amidst low inventory and the impact of high-interest rates, traditional sellers are finding it challenging to sell and then pay more for their next home. Recognized publications like Inman and The Wall Street Journal have highlighted this housing inventory and interest rate dilemma, presenting realtors with a crucial choice: deal with stiff competition or embrace new construction as a solution.

The Iconic Agent's 5-Day New Construction Buyer Attraction Workshop provides real estate agents with the tools they need to thrive in this challenging environment. This milestone workshop aims to equip agents nationwide with actionable information that can be used to attract new construction and luxury new construction buyers.

Damon Greene, founder of The Iconic Agent, stated, "We are incredibly proud to celebrate our 10th workshop, and we remain committed to the success of realtors across the country. Our mission has always been to help agents realize their full potential and achieve outstanding results. With low inventory levels and sellers hesitant to list, new construction presents an exceptional opportunity for realtors to thrive. This workshop will be the key to unlocking that potential and helping realtors succeed in their careers with a proven method to attract new construction buyers."

Nathaniel Crawford, South Florida's top Broker & Founder of Black Luxury Realty, added, "The Iconic Agent's workshops have been transformative for agents, and we are excited to continue supporting the growth of the real estate community. With the 10th workshop, we are reaffirming our dedication to elevating the industry and empowering agents to achieve their goals. Don't miss this chance to gain invaluable knowledge and join the ranks of top producers in the market."

In addition to the workshop, The Iconic Agent is also hosting a special $8k training giveaway for participants. The first prize winner will receive the New Construction Buyer Attraction Playbook, providing the blueprint for attracting new construction buyer leads, and the lead nurturing follow-up blueprint leveraging AI. The second prize winner will gain access to the Real Estate AI Workshop replays, demonstrating how to generate more referrals and sales from their current sphere of influence and pipeline.

Realtors looking to elevate their marketing strategies, embrace new construction as the key to success, and join the ranks of top producers can register for the free 5-Day New Construction (and Luxury New Construction) Buyer Attraction Workshop by visiting: https://theiconicagent.com/ncmm-5-day-challenge-page/?ref=pr07242023

About The Iconic Agent:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeLkT2WhGLo

Established in 2017 by Damon Greene, The Iconic Agent has been at the forefront of transforming real estate professionals' careers through innovative marketing techniques. With a mission to help agents achieve their full potential, The Iconic Agent has supported hundreds of clients in generating over $200 million in additional new construction and luxury new construction sales in the last 3 years. Their suite of products, including the New Construction Buyer Attraction Playbook and New Construction Marketing Mastery, cater to agents at different levels, offering top-tier resources, access to a dedicated team, and a supportive community.

###

For more information about The Iconic Agent, contact the company here:



The Iconic Agent

Damon Greene

404.445.4439

press@theiconicagent.com

10810 Boyette Road

#2565

Riverview Florida 33578



Damon Greene