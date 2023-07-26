An Easy-to-Use Resource for Access to Global COVID-19 Data
Although the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ended in May, it’s important that Americans traveling abroad know that the virus is still out there.”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know that the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), headquartered in San Francisco with an office in Washington D.C., provides everyone access to a free and independent online resource featuring information on policy research, polling, and news? The KFF’s mission is to serve as a nonpartisan source of information for policymakers, the media, the health policy community, and the public.
Their dedicated COVID-19 webpage is updated weekly and offers public data regarding cases and deaths, policy actions, and methods. It is available at https://www.kff.org/coronavirus-covid-19/issue-brief/global-covid-19-tracker/.
For example, the Global COVID-19 Tracker offers the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths and the rate of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths by country, income, region, and globally. It is updated weekly as new data is released. As of March 7, 2023, all data on COVID-19 cases and deaths are drawn from the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Coronavirus (COVID-19) Dashboard.
The tracker also contains information on policy measures currently in place to address the COVID-19 pandemic, such as social distancing and closures and economic and health systems measures. Policies are tracked at three levels: country, income, and region.
Totals do not include U.S. territories, which are reported separately, and not all countries included in this tracker have an income or regional classification. The tracker only contains data from the last 200 days to prevent slow load times, but the full data set can be downloaded from the Kaiser Family Foundation’s GitHub page.
“Although the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ended in May, it’s important that Americans traveling abroad know that the virus is still out there,” says Andrea Stephenson, CEO of the Health Council of Southeast Florida, whose priority remains to provide Florida residents with the information necessary to help protect our local region’s public health.
Visit stayhealthysunshine.org for a reliable source of updated information and facts, a vaccination-finder link, a list of Florida's 11 Local Health Councils, and connections to assistance for COVID-related needs.
