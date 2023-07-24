Military Optometrist, Dr. Jeffrey Hilowitz, To Introduce Optometry Course At The Academic College of Zefat in Israel

Jeffery Hilowitz

Renowned Military Optometrist, Dr. Jeffrey Hilowitz, To Introduce Revolutionary Optometry Course At The Academic College of Zefat in Israel

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Academic College of Zefat in Israel has announced the appointment of Dr. Jeffrey Hilowitz, a distinguished former Military Optometrist with an illustrious career in the US Army and US Air Force. Dr. Hilowitz will join the college's faculty for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, where he will introduce a groundbreaking optometry course that is set to revolutionize the field.

This pioneering course, the first of its kind globally, will focus on prescription and manufacturing eyeglasses specially designed for the unique aircraft pilot’s fly. Dr. Hilowitz's expertise and knowledge in aviation optometry will be leveraged to train students in providing optimal visual performance and flight safety to aviators.

With a deep understanding of the critical role vision plays in aviation, Dr. Hilowitz will guide students through comprehensive instruction and practical training. The course will incorporate a state-of-the-art mock flight simulator within the exam room, replicating real-flight conditions. By conducting tests and measurements in this authentic environment, students will obtain highly accurate results, enabling them to create perfectly tailored flight glasses for pilots.

Dr. Hilowitz said that he was happy to have been chosen to teach this new optometry course at The Academic College of Zefat. This innovative program, he said, has huge potential to revolutionize flight safety across the globe and I am looking forward to helping shape its future.

Dr. Hilowitz's qualifications and experience set him apart as the ideal instructor for this pioneering course. Throughout his career, he has provided eye care for thousands of pilots worldwide, including chief pilots from over 20 renowned airlines such as El AL, American Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Singapore, Delta, South West, and JetBlue. His exceptional expertise led him to design glasses for the pilots of Air Force One and Two during the presidency of George W. Bush. Furthermore, Dr. Hilowitz was offered a prestigious position as one of the optometrists serving the Israeli Air Force, further solidifying his standing in the field.

Under Dr. Hilowitz's guidance, students at the Academic College of Zefat will acquire in-depth knowledge of aviation optometry, enabling them to prescribe and care for the flight safety of pilots from El AL and airlines worldwide. This comprehensive education will position the college as an international center of excellence for optometry, attracting aspiring optometrists and aviators seeking specialized eye care from all corners of the globe.

One of the significant advantages of this course is its emphasis on providing customized eyeglasses for pilots, considering their specific aircraft and cockpit instrumentation requirements. This tailored approach ensures accurate focal lengths for front instrumentation, approach plates, flight management systems, and overhead toggle switches, which are crucial for older pilots affected by presbyopia. By optimizing visual performance in these critical areas, pilots can enhance their situational awareness and overall flight safety.

Prospective students of the Academic College of Zefat will have a unique opportunity to learn directly from Dr. Hilowitz, benefiting from his vast expertise and insights. By specializing in the precise prescription and care of flight glasses, students will play a pivotal role in enhancing the flight safety of pilots, not only from El AL but also from airlines worldwide.

Dr. Jeffrey Hilowitz is a highly esteemed optometrist renowned for his expertise in aviation optometry. He is a graduate of New York University and the State University of New York College of Optometry. After graduating, he taught at the Optometry school in Bar Ilan University for 2 years as a Doctor of Optometry Clinical Instructor. He also served as Captain in the US Air force Biomedical Unit, and is a licensed pilot himself. With a distinguished career spanning the US Army and US Air Force, he has provided exceptional eye care to pilots from around the world, including chief pilots of major airlines. Dr. Hilowitz's notable accomplishments include designing glasses for Air Force One and Two, solidifying his reputation as a leading industry authority. Now, as a faculty member at the Academic College of Zefat, he will introduce a groundbreaking optometry course, the first of its kind globally, focused on prescribing customized eyeglasses for pilots based on their specific aircraft requirements.