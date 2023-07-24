Submit Release
SmartFinancial Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2023

Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2023

  • Operating earnings1 of $8.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share
  • Net organic loan and lease growth of $56 million - 7% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
  • Credit quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.12%
  • Addition of seasoned wealth management team in Dothan, Alabama
  • Stability in deposit mix with 24% non-interest bearing accounts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $8.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $10.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, and compared to prior quarter net income of $11.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share. Operating earnings1, which excludes securities gains and merger related and restructuring expenses, net of tax adjustments, totaled $8.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $10.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2022, and compared to $11.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “I am very pleased with our results for the quarter.  While dealing with some headwinds related to deposit pricing, this quarter showed the strength of our Balance Sheet with our ability to fund with our core base.  We’ve continued to focus on expenses without sacrificing investments for the future, and the quarter also allowed us some outstanding opportunities to gain strong client relationships.  We continue to be bullish as we look forward.”

SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “The second quarter of 2023 shows further evidence of the strength of our company. Our entire team performed very well and executed our Strategic Plan effectively. I am as confident as ever that the economic environment in our southeastern markets remains very strong and our bank will continue to thrive in the months ahead.”

Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $31.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $36.0 million for the prior quarter. Average earning assets totaled $4.34 billion, a decrease of $86.4 million from the prior quarter. The decrease in average earnings assets was primarily driven by a decrease in average interest-earning cash of $183.0 million, offset by an increase in average loans and leases of $50.1 million and average securities of $46.5 million.   Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $34.1 million from the prior quarter, primarily attributable to a decrease in average deposits.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.93% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.31% for the prior quarter, which included $1.4 million in fees from the payoff of an acquired loan. The tax equivalent net interest margin was negatively impacted by the continued rise in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities from rising rates and increased pricing competition.   The yield on loans and leases, excluding loan fees was 5.39% for the second quarter, compared to 5.20% for the prior quarter.

The cost of total deposits for the second quarter of 2023 was 1.89% compared to 1.56% in the prior quarter. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.53% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.12% for the prior quarter. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 2.46% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.05% for the prior quarter, an increase of 41 basis points. The increase in the cost of deposits is due to an increase in interest rates, customer migration to higher rate deposit products and increased competition for deposits.

The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:

               
    Three Months Ended      
    Jun   Mar   Increase  
Selected Interest Rates and Yields   2023   2023   (Decrease)  
Yield on loans and leases, excluding loan fees   5.39 % 5.20 % 0.19   %
Yield on loans and leases   5.51 % 5.57 % (0.06 ) %
Yield on earning assets, on a fully tax equivalent basis (FTE)   4.82 % 4.88 % (0.06 ) %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   2.46 % 2.05 % 0.41   %
Cost of total deposits   1.89 % 1.56 % 0.33   %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   2.53 % 2.12 % 0.41   %
Net interest margin, FTE   2.93 % 3.31 % (0.38 ) %
                 

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases and Credit Quality

At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $32.7 million. The allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases was 0.98% as of June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.  

The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                       
      Three Months Ended        
        Jun     Mar        
  Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases Rollforward     2023       2023       Change  
  Beginning balance   $ 32,279     $ 23,334     $ 8,945    
  Adoption of ASU 2016-13     -       8,655       (8,655 )  
  Adjusted beginning balance     32,279       31,989       290    
  Charge-offs     (207 )     (315 )     108    
  Recoveries     255       55       200    
  Net (charge-offs) recoveries     48       (260 )     308    
  Provision for credit losses (1)     420       550       (130 )  
  Ending balance   $ 32,747     $ 32,279     $ 468    
                       
  Allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases, gross     0.98   %   0.98   %   -   %

(1)   The current quarter-ended, excludes unfunded commitments release of $307 thousand. At June 30, 2023, the unfunded commitment liability totaled $2.8 million.  

Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.11% as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 1 basis point from the 0.10% reported in the first quarter of 2023. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans and leases, loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.12% as of June 30, 2023, as compared to 0.11% as of March 31, 2023.

The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                       
      Three Months Ended        
        Jun     Mar     Increase  
  Credit Quality     2023     2023     (Decrease)  
  Nonaccrual loans and leases   $ 3,722   $ 3,247   $ 475  
  Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing     -     -     -  
  Total nonperforming loans and leases     3,722     3,247     475  
  Other real estate owned     1,708     1,708     -  
  Other repossessed assets     282     66     216  
  Total nonperforming assets   $ 5,712   $ 5,021   $ 691  
                       
  Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross     0.11 %   0.10 %   0.01 %
  Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.12 %   0.11 %   0.01 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $205 thousand to $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $6.9 million for the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2023, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:

  • Increase in investment services, income increase led by the new Dothan, Alabama advisory team;
  • Decrease in insurance commissions, driven by annual contingency payments in the prior quarter; and
  • Decrease in other, primarily related to decreased fees from capital markets activity and equipment leasing fees.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                   
    Three Months Ended      
      Jun     Mar     Increase
Noninterest Income     2023     2023     (Decrease)
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 1,657   $ 1,445   $ 212  
Mortgage banking income     332     172     160  
Investment services     1,300     1,005     295  
Insurance commissions     1,139     1,259     (120 )
Interchange and debit card transaction fees     1,347     1,383     (36 )
Other     1,355     1,661     (306 )
Total noninterest income   $ 7,130   $ 6,925   $ 205  
                     

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $119 thousand to $27.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $27.5 million for the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2023, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:

  • Decrease in salaries and employee benefits, primarily as a result of an adjustment to the bank’s incentive accrual;
  • Increase in FDIC insurance, related to assessment rate increase; and
  • Increase in other, primarily related to an increase in seasonal expenses and disposal of some IT equipment.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                   
    Three Months Ended      
      Jun     Mar     Increase
Noninterest Expense     2023     2023     (Decrease)
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 15,947   $ 16,742   $ (795 )
Occupancy and equipment     3,318     3,208     110  
FDIC insurance     875     541     334  
Other real estate and loan related expenses     441     572     (131 )
Advertising and marketing     305     355     (50 )
Data processing and technology     2,235     2,163     72  
Professional services     764     807     (43 )
Amortization of intangibles     675     659     16  
Merger related and restructuring expenses     -     -     -  
Other     2,850     2,482     368  
Total noninterest expense   $ 27,410   $ 27,529   $ (119 )
                     

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $982 thousand, compared to $3.3 million for the prior quarter.

The effective tax rate was 20.98% for the second quarter of 2023 and 22.44% for the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at June 30, 2023 were $4.75 billion compared to $4.64 billion at December 31, 2022. The $108.3 million increase is primarily attributable to increases in loans and leases of $84.2 million, securities of $54.0 million and other assets of $9.2 million. Asset increases were offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $27.5 million and an increase in the allowance for credit losses of $9.4 million, primarily for the one-time adjustment of $8.7 million related to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit losses on Financial Instruments (“ASU 2016-13”) on January 1, 2023.

Total liabilities increased to $4.30 billion at June 30, 2023 from $4.21 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase of $95.9 million was primarily from organic deposit growth of $122.5 million, offset by a decrease in borrowings of $26.4 million.

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2023 totaled $444.8 million, an increase of $12.4 million, from December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily driven by net income of $20.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, offset by the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-13 on January 1, 2023, of $6.6 million (net of taxes), and dividends paid of $2.7 million. Tangible book value per share1 was $19.78 at June 30, 2023, compared to $19.09 at December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity1 as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 7.25% at June 30, 2023, compared with 7.13% at December 31, 2022.

The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                     
    Jun   Dec   Increase  
Selected Balance Sheet Information   2023   2022   (Decrease)  
Total assets   $ 4,745,800   $ 4,637,498   $ 108,302    
Total liabilities     4,300,953     4,205,046     95,907    
Total equity     444,847     432,452     12,395    
Securities     823,872     769,842     54,030    
Loans and leases     3,337,790     3,253,627     84,163    
Deposits     4,199,584     4,077,100     122,484    
Borrowings     15,496     41,860     (26,364 )  
                       

1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation

Conference Call Information

SmartFinancial issued this earnings release for the second quarter of 2023 on Monday, July 24, 2023, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (833) 470-1428 or (404) 975-4839 and entering the access code, 194833. A replay of the conference call will be available through June 24, 2023, by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the access code, 504346. Conference call materials will be published on the Company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 a.m. ET prior to the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

   
Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, (iv) operating return on average shareholders' equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings, (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value, (xiv) tangible assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets. Operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-tax pre-provision income earnings (Non-GAAP) by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders' equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses. Operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) less operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP). Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) and average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity, respectively. Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) is tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these Non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (5) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) changes in management’s plans for the future; (7) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; (8) increased technology and cybersecurity risks, including generative artificial intelligence risks; (9) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (10) changes in loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (11) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; (15) potential impacts of the recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; (16) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; (17) the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s military action in Ukraine; and (18) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

 
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
    Ending Balances
    Jun   Mar   Dec   Sep   Jun
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
Assets:                              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 238,898     $ 306,934     $ 266,424     $ 543,029     $ 654,945  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     540,308       560,418       483,893       519,723       524,864  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     283,564       284,776       285,949       287,104       288,363  
Other investments     14,396       14,059       15,530       15,528       16,569  
Loans held for sale     986       3,324       1,752       2,742       1,707  
Loans and leases     3,337,790       3,281,787       3,253,627       3,099,116       2,994,074  
Less: Allowance for credit losses     (32,747 )     (32,279 )     (23,334 )     (22,769 )     (21,938 )
Loans and leases, net     3,305,043       3,249,508       3,230,293       3,076,347       2,972,136  
Premises and equipment, net     92,351       92,190       92,511       91,944       89,950  
Other real estate owned     1,708       1,708       1,436       1,226       1,612  
Goodwill and other intangibles, net     108,439       109,114       109,772       110,460       104,582  
Bank owned life insurance     82,419       81,938       81,470       81,001       80,537  
Other assets     77,688       65,836       68,468       67,807       52,848  
Total assets   $ 4,745,800     $ 4,769,805     $ 4,637,498     $ 4,796,911     $ 4,788,113  
Liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 1,003,432     $ 989,753     $ 1,072,449     $ 1,186,209     $ 1,162,843  
Interest-bearing demand     938,758       989,738       965,911       962,901       999,893  
Money market and savings     1,720,202       1,761,847       1,583,481       1,663,355       1,607,714  
Time deposits     537,192       488,208       455,259       467,944       511,182  
Total deposits     4,199,584       4,229,546       4,077,100       4,280,409       4,281,632  
Borrowings     15,496       16,546       41,860       18,423       12,549  
Subordinated debt     42,057       42,036       42,015       41,994       41,973  
Other liabilities     43,816       38,278       44,071       41,374       31,532  
Total liabilities     4,300,953       4,326,406       4,205,046       4,382,200       4,367,686  
Shareholders' Equity:                              
Common stock     17,004       17,004       16,901       16,888       16,898  
Additional paid-in capital     295,296       294,930       294,330       293,907       293,815  
Retained earnings     167,564       160,085       156,545       144,723       134,362  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (35,017 )     (28,620 )     (35,324 )     (40,807 )     (24,648 )
Total shareholders' equity     444,847       443,399       432,452       414,711       420,427  
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity   $ 4,745,800     $ 4,769,805     $ 4,637,498     $ 4,796,911     $ 4,788,113  


 
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  Jun   Mar   Dec   Sep   Jun   Jun   Jun
  2023   2023   2022     2022   2022   2023   2022
Interest income:                                        
Loans and leases, including fees $ 45,446   $ 44,728   $ 40,082     $ 35,127   $ 31,530   $ 90,173   $ 61,172
Investment securities:                                        
Taxable   4,335     3,651     3,337       3,135     2,908     7,986     5,327
Tax-exempt   357     353     797       561     441     709     809
Federal funds sold and other earning assets   1,956     4,446     3,098       3,474     1,430     6,405     1,916
Total interest income   52,094     53,178     47,314       42,297     36,309     105,273     69,224
Interest expense:                                        
Deposits   19,554     16,346     8,844       4,866     2,504     35,900     4,518
Borrowings   339     224     232       97     117     564     274
Subordinated debt   626     626     626       626     626     1,252     1,252
Total interest expense   20,519     17,196     9,702       5,589     3,247     37,716     6,044
Net interest income   31,575     35,982     37,612       36,708     33,062     67,557     63,180
Provision for credit losses   113     550     788       974     1,250     663     2,256
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   31,462     35,432     36,824       35,734     31,812     66,894     60,924
Noninterest income:                                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   1,657     1,445     1,477       1,611     1,446     3,102     2,765
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net           144                  
Mortgage banking   332     172     77       170     471     504     1,305
Investment services   1,300     1,005     958       1,051     1,065     2,305     2,135
Insurance commissions   1,139     1,259     1,233       864     598     2,398     1,499
Interchange and debit card transaction fees   1,347     1,383     1,328       1,356     1,467     2,730     2,751
Other   1,355     1,661     1,908       1,198     2,182     3,016     3,885
Total noninterest income   7,130     6,925     7,125       6,250     7,229     14,055     14,340
Noninterest expense:                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   15,947     16,742     16,384       16,317     15,673     32,689     30,719
Occupancy and equipment   3,318     3,208     3,015       3,167     2,793     6,526     5,852
FDIC insurance   875     541     650       705     676     1,416     1,317
Other real estate and loan related expense   441     572     517       565     636     1,013     1,365
Advertising and marketing   305     355     308       288     327     660     697
Data processing and technology   2,235     2,163     2,097       1,872     1,728     4,398     3,314
Professional services   764     807     981       822     745     1,572     1,987
Amortization of intangibles   675     659     688       650     633     1,334     1,270
Merger related and restructuring expenses           (45 )     87     81         520
Other   2,850     2,482     2,821       2,757     2,634     5,331     4,602
Total noninterest expense   27,410     27,529     27,416       27,230     25,926     54,939     51,643
Income before income taxes   11,182     14,828     16,533       14,754     13,115     26,010     23,621
Income tax expense   2,346     3,328     3,529       3,211     2,900     5,674     5,146
Net income $ 8,836   $ 11,500   $ 13,004     $ 11,543   $ 10,215   $ 20,336   $ 18,475
Earnings per common share:                                        
Basic $ 0.53   $ 0.69   $ 0.78     $ 0.69   $ 0.61   $ 1.21   $ 1.11
Diluted $ 0.52   $ 0.68   $ 0.77     $ 0.68   $ 0.61   $ 1.20   $ 1.10
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                                        
Basic   16,806,389     16,791,406     16,758,706       16,749,255     16,734,930     16,798,939     16,726,696
Diluted   16,897,890     16,896,494     16,884,253       16,872,022     16,867,774     16,897,187     16,863,299


 
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
 
    Three Months Ended  
    June 30, 2023     March 31, 2023     June 30, 2022  
    Average         Yield/     Average         Yield/     Average         Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost     Balance   Interest   Cost     Balance   Interest   Cost  
Assets:                                                      
Loans and leases, including fees1   $ 3,308,595   $ 45,446   5.51 %   $ 3,258,452   $ 44,728   5.57 %   $ 2,872,748   $ 31,530   4.40 %
Taxable securities     770,275     4,335   2.26 %     723,540     3,651   2.05 %     717,507     2,908   1.63 %
Tax-exempt securities2     65,265     452   2.78 %     65,547     447   2.77 %     101,585     609   2.40 %
Federal funds sold and other earning assets     195,266     1,956   4.02 %     378,253     4,446   4.77 %     628,677     1,430   0.91 %
Total interest-earning assets     4,339,401     52,189   4.82 %     4,425,792     53,272   4.88 %     4,320,517     36,477   3.39 %
Noninterest-earning assets     355,701                 359,996                 374,776            
Total assets   $ 4,695,102               $ 4,785,788               $ 4,695,293            
                                                       
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:                                                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 950,227     4,892   2.06 %   $ 944,132     4,227   1.82 %   $ 968,806     734   0.30 %
Money market and savings deposits     1,737,303     11,785   2.72 %     1,820,455     10,381   2.31 %     1,559,963     1,126   0.29 %
Time deposits     504,350     2,877   2.29 %     469,361     1,738   1.50 %     531,783     644   0.49 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     3,191,880     19,554   2.46 %     3,233,948     16,346   2.05 %     3,060,552     2,504   0.33 %
Borrowings     24,845     339   5.47 %     16,858     224   5.39 %     31,510     117   1.49 %
Subordinated debt     42,044     626   5.97 %     42,022     626   6.04 %     41,959     626   5.98 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,258,769     20,519   2.53 %     3,292,828     17,196   2.12 %     3,134,021     3,247   0.42 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     951,381                 1,015,670                 1,112,643            
Other liabilities     40,669                 44,908                 28,903            
Total liabilities     4,250,819                 4,353,406                 4,275,567            
Shareholders' equity     444,283                 432,382                 419,726            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 4,695,102               $ 4,785,788               $ 4,695,293            
                                                       
Net interest income, taxable equivalent         $ 31,670               $ 36,076               $ 33,230      
Interest rate spread               2.30 %               2.76 %               2.97 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin               2.93 %               3.31 %               3.08 %
                                                       
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities               133.16 %               134.41 %               137.86 %
Percentage of average equity to average assets               9.46 %               9.03 %               8.94 %

1 Includes average balance of $2.9 million, $3.1 million, and $34.3 million in PPP loans for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.  
2 Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis include $95 thousand, $94 thousand, and $168 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.  

 
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
 
    Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2023     June 30, 2022  
    Average         Yield/     Average         Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost     Balance   Interest   Cost  
Assets:                                      
Loans and leases, including fees1   $ 3,283,662   $ 90,173     5.54 %   $ 2,800,821   $ 61,172   4.40 %
Taxable securities     747,037     7,986     2.16 %     665,532     5,327   1.61 %
Tax-exempt securities2     65,405     897     2.77 %     103,540     1,142   2.22 %
Federal funds sold and other earning assets     286,254     6,405     4.51 %     701,850     1,916   0.55 %
Total interest-earning assets     4,382,358     105,461     4.85 %     4,271,743     69,557   3.28 %
Noninterest-earning assets     357,837                   378,271            
Total assets   $ 4,740,195                 $ 4,650,014            
                                       
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:                                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 947,196     9,119     1.94 %   $ 945,450     1,181   0.25 %
Money market and savings deposits     1,778,650     22,168     2.51 %     1,541,678     1,985   0.26 %
Time deposits     486,952     4,613     1.91 %     546,413     1,352   0.50 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     3,212,798     35,900     2.25 %     3,033,541     4,518   0.30 %
Borrowings     20,874     564     5.45 %     50,533     274   1.09 %
Subordinated debt     42,033     1,252     6.01 %     41,949     1,252   6.02 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,275,705     37,716     2.32 %     3,126,023     6,044   0.39 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     983,348                   1,070,703            
Other liabilities     42,777                   29,475            
Total liabilities     4,301,830                   4,226,201            
Shareholders' equity     438,365                   423,813            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 4,740,195                 $ 4,650,014            
                                       
Net interest income, taxable equivalent         $ 67,745                 $ 63,513      
Interest rate spread                 2.53 %               2.89 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin                 3.12 %               3.00 %
                                       
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities                 133.78 %               136.65 %
Percentage of average equity to average assets                 9.25 %               9.11 %

1 Includes average balance of $3.0 million and $44.1 million in PPP loans for the six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022, respectively.
2 Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis include $188 thousand and $333 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the six months ended June 20, 2023, and 2022, respectively.  

   
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands) 		 
   
    As of and for The Three Months Ended  
    Jun   Mar   Dec   Sept   Jun  
    2023     2023   2022   2022   2022    
Composition of Loans and Leases:                                
Commercial real estate:                                
owner occupied   $ 769,978     $ 764,166   $ 765,041   $ 714,734   $ 684,250    
non-owner occupied     871,779       871,368     862,720     822,317     850,338    
Commercial real estate, total     1,641,757       1,635,534     1,627,761     1,537,051     1,534,588    
Commercial & industrial     594,427       571,153     551,867     514,280     483,588    
Construction & land development     394,742       386,253     402,501     405,007     364,368    
Consumer real estate     624,828       606,343     587,977     562,408     533,582    
Leases     66,401       67,701     67,427     64,798     63,264    
Consumer and other     15,635       14,803     16,094     15,572     14,684    
Total loans and leases   $ 3,337,790     $ 3,281,787   $ 3,253,627   $ 3,099,116   $ 2,994,074    
                                 
Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data:                                
Nonperforming loans and leases   $ 3,722     $ 3,247   $ 2,951   $ 3,379   $ 3,413    
Other real estate owned     1,708       1,708     1,436     1,226     1,612    
Other repossessed assets     282       66     422         17    
Total nonperforming assets   $ 5,712     $ 5,021   $ 4,809   $ 4,605   $ 5,042    
Restructured loans and leases not included in nonperforming loans and leases   $ 657     $ 97   $ 101   $ 108   $ 678    
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)     (0.01 ) %   0.03 %   0.03 %   0.02 %   (0.09 ) %
Allowance for loan and leases losses to loans and leases     0.98   %   0.98 %   0.72 %   0.73 %   0.73   %
Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross     0.11   %   0.10 %   0.09 %   0.11 %   0.11   %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.12   %   0.11 %   0.10 %   0.10 %   0.11   %
Acquired loan and lease fair value discount balance   $     $   $ 13,128   $ 14,465   $ 14,737    
Accretion income on acquired loans and leases               1,396     148     225    
PPP net fees deferred balance     104       114     122     140     301    
PPP net fees recognized     10       8     17     163     669    
                                 
Capital Ratios:                                
Equity to Assets     9.37   %   9.30 %   9.33 %   8.65 %   8.78   %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1     7.25   %   7.17 %   7.13 %   6.49 %   6.74   %
                                 
SmartFinancial, Inc.2                                
Tier 1 leverage     8.24   %   7.91 %   7.95 %   7.40 %   7.48   %
Common equity Tier 1     10.12   %   9.95 %   9.65 %   9.65 %   9.95   %
Tier 1 capital     10.12   %   9.95 %   9.65 %   9.65 %   9.95   %
Total capital     11.94   %   11.77 %   11.40 %   11.44 %   11.80   %
                                 
SmartBank     Estimated3                          
Tier 1 leverage     9.18   %   8.87 %   8.90 %   8.27 %   8.33   %
Common equity Tier 1     11.27   %   11.15 %   10.82 %   10.78 %   11.08   %
Tier 1 capital     11.27   %   11.15 %   10.82 %   10.78 %   11.08   %
Total capital     11.97   %   11.85 %   11.44 %   11.41 %   11.72   %

1Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.
2All periods presented are estimated.
3Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.

   
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data) 		 
   
  As of and for The     As of and for The  
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  Jun   Mar   Dec   Sept   Jun     Jun   Jun  
  2023   2023   2022   2022   2022     2023   2022  
Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):                                            
Return on average assets   0.75 %   0.97 %   1.11 %   0.95 %   0.87 %     0.87 %   0.80 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   7.98 %   10.79 %   12.28 %   10.77 %   9.76 %     9.36 %   8.79 %
Return on average tangible common equity¹   10.57 %   14.45 %   16.65 %   14.36 %   13.02 %     12.46 %   11.70 %
Noninterest income / average assets   0.61 %   0.59 %   0.61 %   0.52 %   0.62 %     0.60 %   0.62 %
Noninterest expense / average assets   2.34 %   2.33 %   2.34 %   2.25 %   2.21 %     2.34 %   2.24 %
Efficiency ratio   70.82 %   64.16 %   61.28 %   63.39 %   64.35 %     67.32 %   66.62 %
                                             
Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):                                            
Operating return on average assets1   0.75 %   0.97 %   1.10 %   0.96 %   0.88 %     0.87 %   0.82 %
Operating PTPP return on average assets1   0.96 %   1.30 %   1.46 %   1.30 %   1.23 %     1.13 %   1.14 %
Operating return on average shareholders' equity1   7.98 %   10.79 %   12.15 %   10.83 %   9.82 %     9.36 %   8.97 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity1   10.57 %   14.45 %   16.47 %   14.44 %   13.09 %     12.46 %   11.94 %
Operating efficiency ratio1   70.64 %   64.02 %   61.36 %   62.93 %   63.88 %     67.16 %   65.67 %
Operating noninterest income / average assets1   0.61 %   0.59 %   0.60 %   0.52 %   0.62 %     0.60 %   0.62 %
Operating noninterest expense / average assets1   2.34 %   2.33 %   2.35 %   2.24 %   2.21 %     2.34 %   2.22 %
                                             
Selected Interest Rates and Yields:                                            
Yield on loans and leases, excluding loan fees   5.39 %   5.20 %   4.81 %   4.48 %   4.18 %     5.30 %   4.15 %
Yield on loans and leases   5.51 %   5.57 %   5.05 %   4.59 %   4.40 %     5.54 %   4.40 %
Yield on earning assets, FTE   4.82 %   4.88 %   4.41 %   3.79 %   3.39 %     4.85 %   3.28 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   2.46 %   2.05 %   1.18 %   0.62 %   0.33 %     2.25 %   0.30 %
Cost of total deposits   1.89 %   1.56 %   0.85 %   0.45 %   0.24 %     1.73 %   0.22 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   2.53 %   2.12 %   1.27 %   0.70 %   0.42 %     2.32 %   0.39 %
Net interest margin, FTE   2.93 %   3.31 %   3.51 %   3.29 %   3.08 %     3.12 %   3.00 %
                                             
Per Common Share:                                            
Net income, basic $ 0.53   $ 0.69   $ 0.78   $ 0.69   $ 0.61     $ 1.21   $ 1.11  
Net income, diluted   0.52     0.68     0.77     0.68     0.61       1.20     1.10  
Operating earnings, basic¹   0.53     0.69     0.77     0.69     0.61       1.21     1.13  
Operating earnings, diluted¹   0.52     0.68     0.76     0.69     0.61       1.20     1.12  
Book value   26.16     26.08     25.59     24.56     24.88       26.16     24.88  
Tangible book value¹   19.78     19.66     19.09     18.02     18.69       19.78     18.69  
Common shares outstanding   17,004,092     17,004,092     16,900,805     16,887,555     16,898,405       17,004,092     16,898,405  

¹Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.

   
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 		 
   
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    Jun   Mar   Dec   Sep   Jun     Jun   Jun  
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022       2023     2022    
Operating Earnings:                                              
Net income (GAAP)   $ 8,836     $ 11,500     $ 13,004     $ 11,543     $ 10,215       $ 20,336     $ 18,475    
Noninterest income:                                              
Securities gains (losses), net                 (144 )                            
Noninterest expenses:                                              
Merger related and restructuring expenses                 (45 )     87       81               520    
Income taxes:                                              
Income tax effect of adjustments                 49       (22 )     (21 )             (134 )  
Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 8,836     $ 11,500     $ 12,864     $ 11,608     $ 10,275       $ 20,336     $ 18,861    
Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):                                              
Basic   $ 0.53     $ 0.69     $ 0.77     $ 0.69     $ 0.61       $ 1.21     $ 1.13    
Diluted     0.52       0.68       0.76       0.69       0.61         1.20       1.12    
                                               
Operating Noninterest Income:                                              
Noninterest income (GAAP)   $ 7,130     $ 6,925     $ 7,125     $ 6,250     $ 7,229       $ 14,055     $ 14,340    
Securities gains (losses), net                 (144 )                            
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)   $ 7,130     $ 6,925     $ 6,981     $ 6,250     $ 7,229       $ 14,055     $ 14,340    
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)/average assets1     0.61   %   0.59   %   0.60   %   0.52   %   0.62   %     0.60   %   0.62   %
                                               
Operating Noninterest Expense:                                              
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 27,410     $ 27,529     $ 27,416     $ 27,230     $ 25,926       $ 54,939     $ 51,643    
Merger related and restructuring expenses                 45       (87 )     (81 )             (520 )  
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)   $ 27,410     $ 27,529     $ 27,461     $ 27,143     $ 25,845       $ 54,939     $ 51,123    
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)/average assets2     2.34   %   2.33   %   2.35   %   2.24   %   2.21   %     2.34   %   2.22   %
                                               
Operating Pre-tax Pre-provision ("PTPP") Earnings:                                              
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 31,575     $ 35,982     $ 37,612     $ 36,708     $ 33,062       $ 67,557     $ 63,180    
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)     7,130       6,925       6,981       6,250       7,229         14,055       14,340    
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)     (27,410 )     (27,529 )     (27,461 )     (27,143 )     (25,845 )       (54,939 )     (51,123 )  
Operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 11,295     $ 15,378     $ 17,132     $ 15,815     $ 14,446       $ 26,673     $ 26,397    
                                               
Non-GAAP Return Ratios:                                              
Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)3     0.75   %   0.97   %   1.10   %   0.96   %   0.88   %     0.87   %   0.82   %
Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP)4     0.96   %   1.30   %   1.46   %   1.30   %   1.23   %     1.13   %   1.14   %
Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)5     10.57   %   14.45   %   16.65   %   14.36   %   13.02   %     12.46   %   11.70   %
Operating return on average shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)6     7.98   %   10.79   %   12.15   %   10.83   %   9.82   %     9.36   %   8.97   %
Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)7     10.57   %   14.45   %   16.47   %   14.44   %   13.09   %     12.46   %   11.94   %
                                               
Operating Efficiency Ratio:                                              
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)     70.82   %   64.16   %   61.28   %   63.39   %   64.35   %     67.32   %   66.62   %
Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields     (0.18 ) %   (0.14 ) %   (0.22 ) %   (0.25 ) %   (0.27 ) %     (0.16 ) %   (0.29 ) %
Adjustment for securities gains (losses)       %     %   (0.20 ) %     %     %       %     %
Adjustment for merger related income and costs       %     %   0.50   %   (0.21 ) %   (0.20 ) %       %   (0.66 ) %
Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)     70.64   %   64.02   %   61.36   %   62.93   %   63.88   %     67.16   %   65.67   %

1Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
2Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
3Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
4Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
5Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).
6Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.
7Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).

 
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
 
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended
    Jun   Mar   Dec   Sep   Jun     Jun   Jun
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022       2023     2022  
Tangible Common Equity:                                            
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 444,847     $ 443,399     $ 432,452     $ 414,711     $ 420,427       $ 444,847     $ 420,427  
Less goodwill and other intangible assets     108,439       109,114       109,772       110,460       104,582         108,439       104,582  
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)   $ 336,408     $ 334,285     $ 322,680     $ 304,251     $ 315,845       $ 336,408     $ 315,845  
                                             
Average Tangible Common Equity:                                            
Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 444,283     $ 432,382     $ 420,037     $ 425,365     $ 419,726       $ 438,365     $ 423,813  
Less average goodwill and other intangible assets     108,851       109,537       110,206       106,483       104,986         109,193       105,300  
Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)   $ 335,432     $ 322,845     $ 309,831     $ 318,882     $ 314,740       $ 329,172     $ 318,513  
                                             
Tangible Book Value per Common Share:                                            
Book value per common share (GAAP)   $ 26.16     $ 26.08     $ 25.59     $ 24.56     $ 24.88       $ 26.16     $ 24.88  
Adjustment due to goodwill and other intangible assets     (6.38 )     (6.42 )     (6.50 )     (6.54 )     (6.19 )       (6.38 )     (6.19 )
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)1   $ 19.78     $ 19.66     $ 19.09     $ 18.02     $ 18.69       $ 19.78     $ 18.69  
                                             
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets:                                            
Total Assets (GAAP)   $ 4,745,800     $ 4,769,805     $ 4,637,498     $ 4,796,911     $ 4,788,113       $ 4,745,800     $ 4,788,113  
Less goodwill and other intangibles     108,439       109,114       109,772       110,460       104,582         108,439       104,582  
Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)   $ 4,637,361     $ 4,660,691     $ 4,527,726     $ 4,686,451     $ 4,683,531       $ 4,637,361     $ 4,683,531  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)     7.25 %     7.17 %     7.13 %     6.49 %     6.74 %       7.25 %     6.74 %

1Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) is computed by dividing total stockholder's equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, by common shares outstanding.


