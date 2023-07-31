Submit Release
Dusty Cars, Top-Rated Jaguar E-Type Buyer, Announces Recent Valuations and Cash Offers for 1960s Classic Jaguar E-Types

Dusty Cars top-rated buyer of classic cars in California, providing value appraisals. The company is announcing recently sold 1960s Jaguar E-Type Roadsters.

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dusty Cars, a best-in-class classic car buyer in California at https://dustycars.com/, is proud to announce a new roster of recently sold cars, especially Jaguars.

"Classic Jaguar collectors know to keep in touch with us if a particular model appears on our doorstep. And we are always on the lookout for a popular classic sports car. For instance, the 1960's Jaguar E-Type Roadsters can be sold to us for cash," explained Douglas Berry, founder of Dusty Cars. "Anyone who has inherited a Jaguar and cannot care for it can contact us for a quick Jaguar appraisal and cash offer."

Classic car owners throughout California can review Dusty Cars' updated listing of recently sold cars at https://dustycars.com/recently-sold-cars/. Recent sales include several 1960's Jaguar E-Type models for the years 1964, 1966, 1967, 1968, and 1969. The company provides professional value assessments of classic Jaguars and other popular brands such as classic Porsches and classic Mercedes. The company buys, restores, and resells vintage automobiles such as Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Ford Mustang, and Alfa Romeo. Dusty Cars will evaluate classic sports cars and vintage luxury automobiles in any condition.

The company is a top-rated buyer of classic cars on the internet. Dusty Cars serve California and will travel around the United States to help access and make cash offers on classic vehicles. The Jaguar E-Type from the 1960s, including Roadsters and Coupes, continue to be popular models for classic car collectors as at https://dustycars.com/makes/jaguar/.

TOP CLASSIC CAR BUYER READY TO CHECK VALUE AND MAKE CASH OFFER ON 1960S JAGUAR E-TYPE

Here is the background on this release. Owning a classic sports car may be the American Dream for many people. If a person is ready to purchase their classic Roadster, they may be looking for a suitable model. The 1960s Jaguar E-type is a popular model for this type of buyer. If someone owns a classic Jaguar via inheritance and cannot care for the car, the best option could be contacting a classic car buyer. An expert will schedule a visit for a quick classic car valuation and cash offer. If a person ends up acquiring a vintage 1960s Jaguar E-Type but isn't interested in keeping it, a classic car buyer can make a cash offer easy and fast.

ABOUT DUSTY CARS

Dusty Cars are California's top classic car buyer. The company buys classic cars offering top prices, free evaluations, and best-in-class cash offers. The company focuses on truly "classic" vehicles such as classic Porsches, classic Jaguars (especially the Jaguar E-series), and classic Mercedes. It buys classic Alfa Romeos, Fords, Chevys, and Toyotas, depending on year and condition. Persons who want to sell a classic car fast and fair are encouraged to visit the website and contact a vintage car specialist for a cash offer.

