ChampionX Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

  • Revenue of $926.6 million, decreased 1% year-over-year
  • Net income attributable to ChampionX of $95.8 million, increased 250% year-over-year
  • Adjusted net income of $99.1 million, increased 67% year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $186.2 million, increased 35% year-over-year
  • Income before income taxes margin of 11.7%, increased 874 basis points year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.1%, increased 527 basis points year-over-year
  • Cash from operating activities of $115.9 million and free cash flow of $88.8 million
  • Repurchased $51.2 million of common stock; returned 76% of free cash flow to shareholders

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) today announced second quarter of 2023 results. Revenue was $926.6 million, net income attributable to ChampionX was $95.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $186.2 million. Income before income taxes margin was 11.7% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.1%. Cash from operating activities was $115.9 million and free cash flow was $88.8 million.

CEO Commentary

“We continued to demonstrate ChampionX’s strong execution capabilities during the second quarter as we delivered adjusted EBITDA growth and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion while continuing our robust free cash flow generation. We have an unwavering focus on shareholder value creation and our disciplined framework of capital allocation, including high-return organic investment and shareholder returns. I want to thank all our worldwide employees for their continued dedication and commitment to serving our customers and communities well. I am thankful and humbled to lead such a talented and motivated team,” ChampionX’s President and Chief Executive Officer Sivasankaran “Soma” Somasundaram said.

“During the second quarter of 2023, we generated revenue of $927 million, which decreased 1% year-over-year, and declined 2% sequentially. Revenues in the quarter were impacted by shipment delays in Latin America due to customer logistics, Canadian wildfires, and extended production platform turnarounds in the Gulf of Mexico. Strong revenue growth in Middle East, Africa, and Europe was offset by declines in Latin America and Canada. Digital revenue grew 4% sequentially and 21% year-over-year, driven by continued strong customer adoption of our fit-for-purpose digital solutions. We generated net income attributable to ChampionX of $96 million, which increased 250% year-over-year and 51% sequentially, and adjusted EBITDA of $186 million, which increased 35% year-over-year and 6% sequentially. Our income before income taxes margin improved by approximately 874 basis points year-over-year and 200 basis points sequentially, and our adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by approximately 527 basis points year-over-year and 158 basis points sequentially in the second quarter, on productivity improvements and increased pricing realization.

“Cash flow from operating activities was $116 million during the second quarter, which represented 121% of net income attributable to ChampionX, and we generated strong free cash flow of $89 million during the period, which represented 48% of our adjusted EBITDA for the period. Through our regular cash dividend of $17 million and $51 million of ChampionX share repurchases, we returned 58% of cash from operating activities and 76% of our free cash flow in the second quarter to our shareholders. Our balance sheet and financial position remain strong, ending the second quarter with $932 million of liquidity, including $263 million of cash and $669 million of available capacity on our revolving credit facility.

“As we look to the third quarter, we expect an increase in our international businesses and continued positive momentum in our North American production-oriented businesses. We are already seeing good volume pick-up in the month of July as the factors which impacted our second quarter volumes resolve. On a consolidated basis, in the third quarter, we expect revenue to be between $960 million and $990 million. We expect adjusted EBITDA of $199 million to $207 million. We remain focused on driving margin expansion and we now expect to deliver an exit rate of 21% in the fourth quarter of this year. Our cash generation remains strong, and for the full year, we still expect to convert at least 50% of our adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow, and we remain committed to returning at least 60% of our free cash flow to our shareholders for the year.”

Production Chemical Technologies

Production Chemical Technologies revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was $574.3 million, a decrease of $17.4 million, or 3%, sequentially, due to no longer recognizing revenue or expenses in Russia, and shipment delays due to customer logistics. Growth in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe was offset by a decline in Latin America.

Segment operating profit was $87.2 million and adjusted segment EBITDA was $116.8 million. Segment operating profit margin was 15.2%, an increase of 397 basis points, sequentially, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 20.3%, an increase of 258 basis points, sequentially. The increase in segment operating profit margin and adjusted segment EBITDA margin reflects positive impact from raw materials and productivity initiatives.

Production & Automation Technologies

Production & Automation Technologies revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was $254.2 million, an increase of $2.6 million, or 1%, sequentially, due to higher demand in our businesses in the U.S. and internationally, offset by a decrease in Canada due to wildfires.

Revenue from digital products was $60.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 4% sequentially, and up 21% year-over-year.

Segment operating profit was $33.2 million and adjusted segment EBITDA was $60.7 million. Segment operating profit margin was 13.1%, a decrease of 77 basis points, sequentially, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 23.9%, an increase of 11 basis points, sequentially. Operating profit margin decreased due to depreciation expense from additional capital invested in the segment while the increase in adjusted EBITDA margin was driven by higher sales volumes, and product mix.

Drilling Technologies

Drilling Technologies revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was $57.3 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 1%, sequentially, driven by product mix.

Segment operating profit was $12.7 million and adjusted segment EBITDA was $14.4 million. Segment operating profit margin was 22.1%, an increase of 112 basis points, sequentially, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 25.1%, an increase of 134 basis points, sequentially, in each case due to improved processing costs.

Reservoir Chemical Technologies

Reservoir Chemical Technologies revenue in the second quarter 2023 was $23.9 million, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 8%, sequentially, driven by lower sales volumes.

Segment operating profit was $2.2 million and adjusted segment EBITDA was $4.2 million. Segment operating profit margin was 9.2%, an increase of 146 basis points, sequentially, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 17.7%, an increase of 217 basis points, sequentially, in each case driven by continued benefit from cost reduction initiatives associated with the exit of certain product lines.

Q2 2023 Other Business Highlights

  • ChampionX ranked first in customer satisfaction in six specific categories (Production Chemicals, Artificial Lift, Intelligent Sensors & Controls, Downhole Completion Equipment, Completion Fluids, and Surface Production Equipment) in a survey conducted by EnergyPoint Research, Inc., an independent customer satisfaction research firm.
  • ChampionX was recognized in Norway by ConocoPhillips with the 2022 Supplier Recognition Award (Focus in Execution), acknowledging our asset integrity program in the Greater Ekofisk area. The award recognizes those suppliers that exhibit exceptional leadership in observance of ConocoPhillips’ SPIRIT values.
  • Chemical Technologies secured a multi-year contract extension in offshore Western Australia with a global energy company, which affords opportunities for further business growth with new asset start-ups in the next several years.
  • Chemical Technologies continues to experience growth in the Gulf of Mexico with key oil and gas customers.
  • Chemical Technologies won contracts in multiple countries in the MENA region which will help support oil and gas field development projects via our corrosion inhibition chemistries.
  • Production & Automation Technologies continues to experience strong customer demand for ESPs, in particular its HIGH RISE™ series pumps and PowerFit motors. 
  • Digital revenue growth reflective of increasing customer focus on implementing digital technologies to reduce emissions and drive operational and cost improvements.
  • Emissions Technologies has successfully completed field/plant trials for its high-resolution, Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) camera, AURA OGI™, which we expect to be available later this year.
  • Drilling Technologies experienced robust demand for US Synthetic diamond bearings and has strong bookings for delivery through year-end 2023.
  • ChampionX was recently named a winner in Hart Energy’s annual ESG Awards program. The Energy ESG Awards recognize energy companies making a significant impact on environmental, social or governance objectives in the field, their communities and their businesses. The awards honor excellence in six categories across the industry for proven innovations in reducing environmental impact, making social and community contributions, and showing innovative leadership practices/directives within their company cultures.

Conference Call Details

ChampionX Corporation will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results and outlook. The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Presentation materials that supplement the conference call will be available on ChampionX’s website at investors.championx.com.

To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit ChampionX’s website at investor.championx.com. The call will also be available by dialing 1-888-886-7786 in the United States or 1-416-764-8658 for international calls. Please call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and reference ChampionX conference call number 96181485.

A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days on ChampionX’s website.

About Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this news release presents non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted segment EBITDA margin, adjusted net income attributable to ChampionX and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ChampionX, provide useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations because they reflect the core operating results of our businesses and help facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods. In addition, free cash flow, free cash flow to adjusted EBITDA ratio, and free cash flow to revenue ratio provide useful information to investors because they reflect the core operating results of our businesses and help facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods. In addition, these measures are used by management to measure our ability to generate positive cash flow for debt reduction and to support our strategic objectives. Although management believes the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures are good tools for internal use and the investment community in evaluating ChampionX’s overall financial performance, the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA. The Company has not provided projected net income attributable to ChampionX or a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA. Management cannot predict with a reasonable degree of accuracy certain of the necessary components of net income attributable to ChampionX, such as depreciation and amortization expense. As such, a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income attributable to ChampionX is not available without unreasonable effort. The actual amount of depreciation and amortization, in particular, and other amounts excluded from adjusted EBITDA will have a significant impact on net income attributable to ChampionX.

About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely, efficiently, and sustainably around the world. ChampionX’s expertise, innovative products, and digital technologies provide enhanced oil and gas production, transportation, and real-time emissions monitoring throughout the lifecycle of a well. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements relating to future actions and results, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements relate to, among other things, ChampionX's market position and growth opportunities.  Forward-looking statements include statements related to ChampionX’s expectations regarding the performance of the business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources of ChampionX. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic, competitive, strategic, technological, tax, regulatory or other factors that affect the operations of ChampionX’s businesses. You are encouraged to refer to the documents that ChampionX files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” in ChampionX’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in ChampionX’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ChampionX’s forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the day they are made and ChampionX undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact: Byron Pope
byron.pope@championx.com
281-602-0094

Media Contact: John Breed
john.breed@championx.com
281-403-5751


CHAMPIONX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)   2023       2023       2022       2023     2022
Revenue $ 926,600     $ 948,347     $ 932,572     $ 1,874,947   $ 1,798,532
Cost of goods and services   644,394       664,992       720,684       1,309,386     1,379,034
Gross profit   282,206       283,355       211,888       565,561     419,498
Costs and expenses:                  
Selling, general and administrative expense   162,484       160,816       141,351       323,300     291,711
Loss on disposal group         12,965       22,924       12,965     22,924
Interest expense, net   14,544       12,466       10,765       27,010     22,128
Other expense (income), net   (3,104 )     5,295       9,357       2,191     10,677
Income before income taxes   108,282       91,813       27,491       200,095     72,058
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   11,656       28,669       (1,405 )     40,325     4,989
Net income   96,626       63,144       28,896       159,770     67,069
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest   829       (388 )     1,554       441     3,025
Net income attributable to ChampionX $ 95,797     $ 63,532     $ 27,342     $ 159,329   $ 64,044
                   
Earnings per share attributable to ChampionX:                  
Basic $ 0.49     $ 0.32     $ 0.13     $ 0.81   $ 0.32
Diluted $ 0.48     $ 0.31     $ 0.13     $ 0.79   $ 0.31
                   
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                  
Basic   197,034       198,286       203,322       197,657     203,200
Diluted   200,735       202,440       208,714       201,694     208,863


CHAMPIONX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
ASSETS      
Current Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 263,088     $ 250,187  
Receivables, net   522,106       601,061  
Inventories, net   599,040       542,543  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   100,597       104,790  
Total current assets   1,484,831       1,498,581  
       
Property, plant and equipment, net   757,841       734,810  
Goodwill   669,067       679,488  
Intangible assets, net   270,599       305,010  
Other non-current assets   147,500       169,594  
Total assets $ 3,329,838     $ 3,387,483  
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Current Liabilities:      
Current portion of long-term debt $ 6,250     $ 6,250  
Accounts payable   550,827       469,566  
Other current liabilities   257,378       383,160  
Total current liabilities   814,455       858,976  
       
Long-term debt   595,165       621,702  
Other long-term liabilities   207,896       229,590  
Stockholders’ equity:      
ChampionX stockholders’ equity   1,730,031       1,694,550  
Noncontrolling interest   (17,709 )     (17,335 )
Total liabilities and equity $ 3,329,838     $ 3,387,483  


CHAMPIONX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)

  Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)   2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 159,770     $ 67,069  
Depreciation and amortization   115,387       117,229  
Loss on disposal group   12,965       22,924  
Deferred income taxes   (22,187 )     (34,386 )
Gain on disposal of fixed assets   (1,070 )     (6,284 )
Loss on debt extinguishment         4,043  
Receivables   83,589       (42,456 )
Inventories   (70,040 )     (81,935 )
Leased assets   (22,125 )     (13,949 )
Other assets   3,135       16,133  
Accounts payable   40,632       21,507  
Other operating items, net   (91,768 )     (38,780 )
Net cash flows provided by operating activities   208,288       31,115  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Capital expenditures   (57,277 )     (53,555 )
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets   7,109       14,946  
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired         (3,198 )
Net cash used for investing activities   (50,168 )     (41,807 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from long-term debt   15,500       844,838  
Repayment of long-term debt   (43,633 )     (869,987 )
Debt issuance costs         (8,008 )
Repurchases of common stock   (91,617 )     (20,016 )
Dividends paid   (31,591 )     (15,465 )
Other   6,100       (5,725 )
Net cash used for financing activities   (145,241 )     (74,363 )
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   22       659  
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   12,901       (84,396 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   250,187       255,178  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 263,088     $ 170,782  


CHAMPIONX CORPORATION
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA
(UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
(in thousands)   2023       2023       2022  
Segment revenue:          
Production Chemical Technologies $ 574,302     $ 591,684     $ 552,411  
Production & Automation Technologies   254,156       251,548       242,399  
Drilling Technologies   57,324       56,707       57,858  
Reservoir Chemical Technologies   23,853       25,806       44,114  
Corporate and other   16,965       22,602       35,790  
Total revenue $ 926,600     $ 948,347     $ 932,572  
           
Income before income taxes:        
Segment operating profit (loss):          
Production Chemical Technologies $ 87,163     $ 66,314     $ 25,606  
Production & Automation Technologies   33,208       34,792       23,650  
Drilling Technologies   12,660       11,887       15,043  
Reservoir Chemical Technologies   2,186       1,987       (8,147 )
Total segment operating profit   135,217       114,980       56,152  
Corporate and other   12,391       10,701       17,896  
Interest expense, net   14,544       12,466       10,765  
Income before income taxes $ 108,282     $ 91,813     $ 27,491  
           
Operating profit margin / income before income taxes margin:          
Production Chemical Technologies   15.2 %     11.2 %     4.6 %
Production & Automation Technologies   13.1 %     13.8 %     9.8 %
Drilling Technologies   22.1 %     21.0 %     26.0 %
Reservoir Chemical Technologies   9.2 %     7.7 %     (18.5 )%
ChampionX Consolidated   11.7 %     9.7 %     2.9 %
           
Adjusted EBITDA          
Production Chemical Technologies $ 116,790     $ 105,060     $ 78,238  
Production & Automation Technologies   60,711       59,814       48,533  
Drilling Technologies   14,376       13,463       17,088  
Reservoir Chemical Technologies   4,213       3,999       (305 )
Corporate and other   (9,848 )     (6,729 )     (5,286 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 186,242     $ 175,607     $ 138,268  
           
Adjusted EBITDA margin          
Production Chemical Technologies   20.3 %     17.8 %     14.2 %
Production & Automation Technologies   23.9 %     23.8 %     20.0 %
Drilling Technologies   25.1 %     23.7 %     29.5 %
Reservoir Chemical Technologies   17.7 %     15.5 %     (0.7 )%
ChampionX Consolidated   20.1 %     18.5 %     14.8 %


CHAMPIONX CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
(in thousands)   2023       2023       2022  
Net income attributable to ChampionX $ 95,797     $ 63,532     $ 27,342  
Pre-tax adjustments:          
Loss on disposal group (1)         12,965       22,924  
Russia sanctions compliance and impacts (2)   433       521       5,457  
Loss on debt extinguishment and modification               6,070  
Restructuring and other related charges   5,353       4,399       5,302  
Merger integration costs         245       3,865  
Acquisition costs and related adjustments (3)   (2,341 )     (3,512 )     (3,512 )
Intellectual property defense   687             376  
Tulsa, Oklahoma storm damage   607              
Tax impact of adjustments   (1,478 )     (4,561 )     (8,501 )
Adjusted net income attributable to ChampionX   99,058       73,589       59,323  
Tax impact of adjustments   1,478       4,561       8,501  
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest   829       (388 )     1,554  
Depreciation and amortization   58,677       56,710       59,530  
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   11,656       28,669       (1,405 )
Interest expense, net   14,544       12,466       10,765  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 186,242     $ 175,607     $ 138,268  

_______________________

(1) Amounts represent the loss recorded to properly adjust the carrying value of our CT Russia Business to the lower of carrying value or fair value less costs to sell.
(2) Includes charges incurred related to legal and professional fees to comply with, as well as additional foreign currency exchange losses associated with, the sanctions imposed in Russia.
(3)  Includes revenue associated with the amortization of a liability established as part of the Merger, representing unfavorable terms under the Cross Supply Agreement, as well as costs incurred for the acquisition of businesses.


  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
(in thousands)   2023       2023       2022  
Diluted earnings per share attributable to ChampionX $ 0.48     $ 0.31     $ 0.13  
Per share adjustments:          
Loss on disposal group         0.06       0.11  
Russia sanctions compliance and impacts               0.03  
Loss on debt extinguishment and modification               0.03  
Restructuring and other related charges   0.03       0.03       0.03  
Merger integration costs               0.02  
Acquisition costs and related adjustments   (0.01 )     (0.02 )     (0.02 )
Intellectual property defense                
Tulsa, Oklahoma storm damage                
Tax impact of adjustments   (0.01 )     (0.02 )     (0.05 )
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ChampionX $ 0.49     $ 0.36     $ 0.28  


CHAMPIONX CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT
(UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
(in thousands)   2023       2023       2022  
Production Chemical Technologies          
Segment operating profit $ 87,163     $ 66,314     $ 25,606  
Non-GAAP adjustments   3,944       14,567       28,567  
Depreciation and amortization   25,683       24,179       24,065  
Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 116,790     $ 105,060     $ 78,238  
           
Production & Automation Technologies          
Segment operating profit $ 33,208     $ 34,792     $ 23,650  
Non-GAAP adjustments   1,082       785       166  
Depreciation and amortization   26,421       24,237       24,717  
Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 60,711     $ 59,814     $ 48,533  
           
Drilling Technologies          
Segment operating profit $ 12,660     $ 11,887     $ 15,043  
Non-GAAP adjustments   212             376  
Depreciation and amortization   1,504       1,576       1,669  
Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 14,376     $ 13,463     $ 17,088  
           
Reservoir Chemical Technologies          
Segment operating profit $ 2,186     $ 1,987     $ (8,147 )
Non-GAAP adjustments   428       395       4,000  
Depreciation and amortization   1,599       1,617       3,842  
Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 4,213     $ 3,999     $ (305 )
           
Corporate and other          
Segment operating profit $ (26,935 )   $ (23,167 )   $ (28,661 )
Non-GAAP adjustments   (927 )     (1,129 )     7,373  
Depreciation and amortization   3,470       5,101       5,237  
Interest expense, net   14,544       12,466       10,765  
Segment adjusted EBITDA $ (9,848 )   $ (6,729 )   $ (5,286 )


Free Cash Flow

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
(in thousands)   2023       2023       2022  
Free Cash Flow          
Cash flows from operating activities $ 115,910     $ 92,378     $ 74,240  
Less: Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sale of fixed assets   (27,143 )     (23,025 )     (20,743 )
Free cash flow $ 88,767     $ 69,353     $ 53,497  
           
Cash From Operating Activities to Revenue Ratio          
Cash flows from operating activities $ 115,910     $ 92,378     $ 74,240  
Revenue $ 926,600     $ 948,347     $ 932,572  
           
Cash from operating activities to revenue ratio   13 %     10 %     8 %
           
Free Cash Flow to Revenue Ratio          
Free cash flow $ 88,767     $ 69,353     $ 53,497  
Revenue $ 926,600     $ 948,347     $ 932,572  
           
Free cash flow to revenue ratio   10 %     7 %     6 %
           
Free Cash Flow to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio          
Free cash flow $ 88,767     $ 69,353     $ 53,497  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 186,242     $ 175,607     $ 138,268  
           
Free cash flow to adjusted EBITDA ratio   48 %     39 %     39 %

 


