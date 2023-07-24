Submit Release
Plains Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA PAGP) announced today the publication of its 2022 Sustainability Report.

“2022 marked a year of exceptional performance for Plains in which we remained focused on executing our strategy despite geopolitical turmoil and market volatility. We achieved record safety and environmental performance and made notable progress on additional initiatives that strengthen the long-term sustainability of our business,” said Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains.

“Our comprehensive 2022 Sustainability Report details Plains’ approach to delivering critical energy resources throughout North America in a responsible manner that optimizes long-term value and social benefit. Our sustainability efforts are rooted in our Core Values, align with our commitment to continuous improvement, and are essential to our goal of being the investment, employer and partner of choice.”

Additional highlights from Plains’ 2022 sustainability report include:

  • Publication of a Greenhouse Gas Reduction Strategy
  • Increased diversity among our workforce and Board of Directors
  • Alignment with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
  • Updated Sustainability Strategy centered on the principles of building long-term relationships of trust among stakeholders, improving quality of life while minimizing environmental impacts, as well as managing risks and maximizing long-term value

About Plains
PAA is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline gathering and transportation systems in addition to terminalling, storage, processing, fractionation and other infrastructure assets serving key producing basins, transportation corridors and major market hubs and export outlets in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA transports approximately eight million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL.

PAGP is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America.

PAA and PAGP are headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit plains.com.

Contacts:
Blake Fernandez
Investor Relations
(866) 809-1291

Roy Lamoreaux
Communications, Sustainability & Public Affairs
(866) 809-1290


Primary Logo

