"Season One" A New Book Released By 13 Year Old Child Author Ehsan Shah

As a Thirteen-year-old competing in basketball, Ehsan says he witnessed the corrosive power of trash talk. "Every missed shot was ridiculed," Says Ehsan

Ehsan Shah says he witnessed the corrosive power of trash talk”
— Ehsan Shah
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As a Thirteen-year-old competing in basketball, Ehsan Shah says he witnessed the corrosive power of trash talk. "The older players would fling insults and mockery at me like arrows, each piercing my confidence and shattering my self-worth," Ehsan continues. His book entitled "Season One" talks about how toxic trash-talk can be even at the minor sports level. In his book Ehsan says that most people don't understand how trash-talk can have a lasting and damaging effect on young players. Ehsan says he wrote his book "Season One" to enlighten minor sport parents and coaches who he says can be the worst offenders at games. "Season One" is released today and available in most book stores in North America and Europe.

About Ehsan Shah

Ehsan is a thirteen-year-old author and competitive basketball player who has released his first book "Season One"


"Season One" is published by True American Publishing

www.trueamericanpublishing.com

press@newswirenewyork.com

