Strike a Fancy on How Actual SEO Media, Inc. Regards Website Design & SEO

Learn how the tiny details that stack up in the backend of a website can affect the entire site's ranking on search engines.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Search engine optimization (SEO) is a popular method to market a business or brand through online platforms. This marketing strategy is versatile, efficient, and easy to tailor to various industries and niches. It's a pet favorite among digital marketing experts. According to Actual SEO Media, Inc., the core of a healthy SEO marketing campaign is thorough keyword research and a well-optimized website.

A business's website is the core of its online foundation. Without a sturdy foothold, businesses and brands will find it difficult to reach out to their target audiences. Even the best SEO strategies won't be able to survive long without a website that tickles the search engines' fancy. That's why SEO strategies and website design go hand-in-hand.

What Makes Up a Well-Optimized Website

In a perfect online world, according to search engines, no website is the same. Every website should be unique with its own valuable content. However, if every website is different, a standardized metric should be used to evaluate what makes one website a better result than another. That's why search engines constantly and regularly update their guidelines to best come up with an answer to this conundrum.

"Well-optimized" websites comprise many factors. Common features of "good" websites include mobile-friendliness, fast loading speeds, an easy-to-navigate site map, clean backend code, and a design that's easy on a visitor's eyes. To make it easier to understand search engine algorithms, it all comes down to which websites have the better numbers. A few other factors (or numbers) that can play into the situation include the following:

- Overall traffic of the website

- Percentage of organic traffic versus paid traffic

- Bounce rates (percentage of users that leave without interacting with the site)

- The average time a user stays on the site

- The average amount of page views per visit

- Amount of conversions

- Associated keywords' rankings

- Website loading speeds

- Number of broken links

- Number of authoritative backlinks

Web developers can use these metrics to determine whether a website is on the right track or not. If any of these numbers are lower than before or the general average for the brand or business's industry, the business or developer should look into it to pinpoint what could be the issue. Usually, this indicates that something broke or the search engines updated certain guidelines that caused the previous settings to become outdated.

How A Website's Design Can Affect SEO

SEO is all about optimizing and enhancing a website so that it caters to what search engines and users are looking for. Websites that are considered "well-optimized" are almost always ones that follow the best practices set by major search engines like Google. Although websites that are designed without search engines in mind can still reach higher rankings, they're often topped by other websites that were fine-tuned for search engines and users.

The best practices set by search engines focus on keyword relevancy and user experience. Most of what plays into user experience is centered around website design. If a user has trouble navigating a website to find what they need, then they're likely to leave the site. For example, if a website is hard to read because of the color scheme choice, then that website's design has spelled its own demise. Not even the best SEO tactics can save a website from something as simple as that.

The metrics that affect how well a website performs intersect with the guidelines that search engines set. The better a website follows the guidelines, the higher it'll rank on search engine result pages, and vice versa. That's how tight-knit SEO and website design are.

