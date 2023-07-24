Submit Release
Lamons and Modumetal Announce Partnership

History and Innovation Come Together for Advancement in Corrosion Protection for Bolting

HOUSTON, TX (July 24, 2023) – Lamons, a global leader in safety sealing and attachment solutions, announced a new partnership with Modumetal, a state-of-the-art research and development company focused on a new class of metals known as nanolaminated metals. Combining the 75-year history and experience of Lamons with Modumetal’s innovative NanoGalv® zinc-nickel plating advances corrosion protection for bolting and improves performance.

“Our focus on continual improvement and performance made for a natural partnership with Modumetal,” said Marc Roberts, CEO, Lamons. “They are developing new applications and scalable processes to revolutionize corrosion and wear resistance in the metals industry. This allows us to offer our customers cutting-edge technology that improves performance and drives down long-term maintenance costs.”

As a major bolt and fastener manufacturer, Lamons looks to transform the industry by teaming up with Modumetal, whose NanoGalv coating system can be used as a drop-in replacement for conventional coatings. Applied to bolting, NanoGalv has proven results in the harshest operating conditions.

“Our NanoGalv system takes performance to the next level,” said Santosh Mathilakath, President & CEO, Modumetal. “Lamons has long been associated with quality products and customer service. Their high-quality products and our innovative coating technology come together for a superior product that performs even in the most extreme environments.”

With a leader in bolting and a leader in coating, this partnership brings together history and innovation to better serve a customer base that requires the highest quality from both.

About Lamons

Lamons is one of the leading gasket, seal, bolt, and hose assembly manufacturers in the world. Since 1947, the company’s mission has been to provide industry-leading safety sealing and attachment solutions through quality, engineered products, technical know-how, on-time delivery, and exceptional customer service. Lamons offers comprehensive field services and training programs to help maximize operational efficiencies. With 21 manufacturing branches across the globe, the company can support operations 24/7/365. For more information on Lamons products and services, go to Lamons.com.

About Modumetal

Modumetal was founded in 2006 to advance the state-of-the-art development in a new class of metals known as nanolaminated metals. The company has developed and commercially deployed a patented nanolamination process to combat the effects of corrosion. With a commitment to producing novel technologies in an environmentally sustainable manner, Modumetal’s innovative alloys exceed the performance limitations of conventional materials and can be applied at an industrial level. To learn more, visit Modumetal.com.

Gina Lester-VP of Marketing & Communications
gina.lester@lamons.com
346.453.9422
Lamons Global Headquarters-Houston, TX
Modumetal-Houston, TX
Modumetal Logo

