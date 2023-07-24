Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,400 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,908 in the last 365 days.

Medallion Financial Corp. Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, “Medallion” or the “Company”), a specialty finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, along with offering loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

2023 Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net income was $14.2 million, or $0.62 per share, compared to $13.3 million, or $0.54 per share, in the prior year quarter.
  • $10.6 million of cash collected on taxi medallion-related assets, with recoveries resulting in earnings of $0.22 per share.
  • Net interest income grew 20% to $46.7 million from $38.9 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest margin on net loans was 8.77%, compared to 9.07% in the prior year quarter, and on gross loans it was 8.48%, compared to 8.78% in the prior year quarter.
  • Loan originations were $346 million, compared to $305 million in the prior year quarter.
  • The credit loss provision increased to $8.5 million from $7.8 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Total assets grew to an all-time high of $2.5 billion at June 30, 2023, a 19% increase over June 30, 2022.
  • The Company declared and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share.

Executive Commentary – Andrew Murstein, President of Medallion

“We are very pleased with our second quarter results. Net interest income grew 20% over the prior year quarter and importantly grew 7% from just one quarter ago. As we have been saying since interest rates started to increase, we believe we will be able to manage through the current interest rate environment by growing our loan portfolio and passing along a portion of those increases. Our consumer teams originated over $300 million of loans in the quarter, which is a record second quarter for us, and led to our loan portfolio exceeding $2 billion for the first time in our history. We had another strong quarter of cash collections related to our medallion assets, with over $10 million collected. This helped us deliver one of our strongest quarters ever, with earnings per share of $0.62.”

Business Segment Highlights

Recreation Lending Segment

  • Originations were $190.0 million during the quarter, compared to $170.2 million a year ago.
  • Recreation loans grew 21% to $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $1.1 billion a year ago.
  • Recreation loans were 62% of total loans as of June 30, 2023, compared to 63% a year ago.
  • Net interest income grew 14% to $33.5 million for the quarter, from $29.4 million in the prior year quarter.
  • The average interest rate was 14.62% at quarter-end, compared to 14.23% a year ago.
  • Recreation loans 90 days or more past due were $5.0 million, or 0.39% of gross recreation loans, as of June 30, 2023, compared to $3.8 million, or 0.36%, a year ago.

Home Improvement Lending Segment

  • Originations were $117.0 million during the quarter, compared to $105.2 million a year ago.
  • Home improvement loans grew 38% to $728.5 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $526.3 million a year ago.
  • Home improvement loans were 34% of total loans as of June 30, 2023, compared to 30% a year ago.
  • Net interest income grew 24% to $11.1 million for the quarter, from $9.0 million in the prior year quarter.
  • The average interest rate was 9.21% at quarter-end, compared to 8.50% a year ago.
  • Home improvement loans 90 days or more past due were $1.1 million, or 0.16% of gross home improvement loans, as of June 30, 2023, compared to $0.4 million, or 0.07%, a year ago.

Commercial Lending Segment

  • Commercial loans were $92.6 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $96.9 million a year ago.
  • The average interest rate on the portfolio was 12.64%, compared to 12.33% a year ago.

Medallion Lending Segment

  • The Company collected $10.6 million of cash on taxi medallion-related assets during the quarter.
  • Total net taxi medallion assets declined to $17.7 million (comprised of $1.6 million of loans net of allowance for credit losses and $16.1 million of loan collateral in process of foreclosure), a 43% reduction from a year ago, and represented less than 1% of the Company’s total assets, as of June 30, 2023.

Capital Allocation

Quarterly Dividend

  • The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share payable on August 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2023.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter financial results tomorrow, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

As part of its earnings release, the Company has updated its quarterly supplement presentation, which is now available at www.medallion.com.

How to Participate

  • Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time
  • U.S. dial-in number: (877) 407-0789
  • International dial-in number: (201) 689-8562
  • Live webcast: Link to Webcast of 2Q23 Earnings Call

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s IR website.

Replay Information

The webcast replay will be available at the Company's IR website until the next quarter’s results are announced.

The conference call replay will be available following the end of the call through Tuesday, August 1.

  • U.S. dial-in number: (844) 512-2921
  • International dial-in number: (412) 317-6671
  • Passcode: 1374 0079

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, net interest income and expenses, other expenses, earnings, growth, and our growth strategy. These statements are often, but not always, made using words or phrases such as “will” and “continue” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements relate to future public announcements of our earnings, the impact of the pending SEC litigation, expectations regarding our loan portfolio, including collections on our medallion loans, the potential for future asset growth, and market share opportunities. Medallion’s actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For example, statements about the effects of the current economy, whether inflation or the risk of recession, operations, financial performance and prospects constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond Medallion’s control.  In addition to risks relating to the current economy, a description of certain risks to which Medallion is or may be subject, including risks related to the pending SEC litigation, please refer to the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Medallion’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Company Contact:
Investor Relations
212-328-2176
InvestorRelations@medallion.com

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)   June 30, 
2023
 		  December 31, 
2022
 		  June 30, 
2022
Assets                    
Cash, cash equivalents, and federal funds sold   $ 124,554     $ 105,598     $ 126,330  
Equity investments and investment securities     65,096       58,785       61,300  
Loans     2,156,998       1,916,953       1,734,621  
Allowance for credit losses     (74,971 )     (63,845 )     (59,152 )
Net loans receivable     2,082,027       1,853,108       1,675,469  
Goodwill and intangible assets     172,118       172,838       173,562  
Loan collateral in process of foreclosure     16,803       21,819       26,974  
Other assets     58,539       47,731       48,496  
Total assets   $ 2,519,137     $ 2,259,879     $ 2,112,131  
Liabilities                    
Deposits   $ 1,813,785     $ 1,607,110     $ 1,469,241  
Long-term debt     178,128       214,320       219,377  
Short-term borrowings     67,880       5,000        
Deferred tax liabilities and other tax payables     26,840       26,753       24,048  
Operating lease liabilities     7,629       8,408       9,078  
Accounts payable and other liabilities     37,111       27,764       27,546  
Total liabilities     2,131,373       1,889,355       1,749,290  
                         
Commitments and contingencies                    
                     
Total stockholders’ equity     318,976       301,736       294,053  
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries     68,788       68,788       68,788  
Total equity     387,764       370,524       362,841  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 2,519,137     $ 2,259,879     $ 2,112,131  
                         
                         
Number of shares outstanding     23,345,017       23,061,673       24,239,320  
Book value per share   $ 13.66     $ 13.08     $ 12.13  

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.‌
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS‌
(UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)   2023
   2022
   2023
   2022
Total interest income   $ 61,726     $ 47,111     $ 117,568     $ 90,414  
Total interest expense     15,035       8,230       27,275       15,605  
Net interest income     46,691       38,881       90,293       74,809  
Provision for loan losses     8,476       7,759       12,514       10,999  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     38,215       31,122       77,779       63,810  
Other income (loss)                        
Gain on sale of loans and medallions     1,306       2,667       3,161       4,543  
Gain on equity investments     99       4,241       9       4,108  
Write-down of loan collateral in process of foreclosure     (21 )     (128 )     (273 )     (514 )
Other income     558       578       1,128       750  
Total other income, net     1,942       7,358       4,025       8,887  
Other expenses                        
Salaries and employee benefits     9,339       7,730       18,175       15,298  
Loan servicing fees     2,361       2,119       4,583       4,072  
Collection costs     1,608       999       3,146       2,342  
Professional fees     1,368       4,392       3,075       8,384  
Other expenses     4,327       3,573       8,416       6,749  
Total other expenses     19,003       18,813       37,395       36,845  
Income before income taxes     21,154       19,667       44,409       35,852  
Income tax provision     5,472       4,856       11,854       9,687  
Net income after taxes     15,682       14,811       32,555       26,165  
Less: income attributable to the non-controlling interest     1,512       1,511       3,024       3,024  
Total net income attributable to Medallion Financial Corp.   $ 14,170     $ 13,300     $ 29,531     $ 23,141  
                         
Net income per common share:                        
Basic   $ 0.63     $ 0.55     $ 1.32     $ 0.95  
Diluted   $ 0.62     $ 0.54     $ 1.29     $ 0.93  
                         
Weighted average shares outstanding:                        
Basic     22,488,463       24,153,015       22,416,089       24,459,870  
Diluted     22,853,927       24,421,867       22,915,094       24,751,012  
                         
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.08     $ 0.08     $ 0.16     $ 0.16  

Primary Logo

You just read:

Medallion Financial Corp. Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more