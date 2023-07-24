SoundThinking Sets Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

FREMONT, Calif., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (formerly ShotSpotter, Inc.), a leading public safety technology company that combines data-driven solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and community assistance groups, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SoundThinking management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 1-888-886-7786

International dial-in: 1-416-764-8658

Conference ID: 91300311

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.soundthinking.com.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 8, 2023.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921

International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 91300311

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that combines data-driven solutions and services for law enforcement, civic leadership and community assistance groups to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. Our SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system, CrimeTracer™, the foremost law enforcement search engine, CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system, and ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 200 customers and 2,000 agencies worldwide, and has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

astewart@soundthinking.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Thomas Thayer

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 (949) 574-3860

SSTI@gateway-grp.com