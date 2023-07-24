Submit Release
Heartland BancCorp Earns $4.8 Million, or $2.39 Per Diluted Share, in the Second Quarter of 2023; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.759 per Share

WHITEHALL, Ohio, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the Company”) (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank (“Bank”), today reported net income increased 23.1% to $4.8 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $3.9 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022, and increased 8.9% compared to $4.5 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter. In the first six months of 2023, net income increased 16.6% to $9.3 million, or $4.58 per diluted share, compared to $8.0 million, or $3.93 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2022.

The company also announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.759 per share. The dividend will be payable October 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 25, 2023. Heartland has paid regular quarterly cash dividends since 1993.

“Our second quarter and year to date operating results were solid, highlighted by higher operating income, stable balance sheet growth and pristine credit quality,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Due to the current rate environment, we made changes at the beginning of the second quarter to pull back the growth rate of loans to an annualized target range between 8-12%. While implementing this strategy, we remained selective on the loans we added during the quarter, as well as adhering to disciplined loan pricing. The result was more muted loan growth during the quarter of 2.5%, or 10% annualized, and new loans had an average rate of 7.59%, up approximately 70 basis points from the prior quarter. Additionally, we continue to focus on building out the Cincinnati market that we entered just a year ago. Our brand of community banking is gaining momentum in Cincinnati, just as it’s been in all the markets that we serve. We will continue to look for ways to come out ahead as we navigate through this challenging operating environment.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights (at or for the three months ended June 30, 2023)

  • Net income was $4.8 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, compared to $3.9 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Provision for credit losses was $800,000, compared to $480,000 for the second quarter a year ago.
  • Net interest margin was 3.61%, compared to 3.87% in the preceding quarter and 3.92% in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Second quarter revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) increased 13.9% to $18.4 million, compared to $16.2 million in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.10%, unchanged compared to the second quarter of 2022.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common equity was 14.19%, compared to 11.97% in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Net loans increased $36.1 million during the quarter, or 2.5%, to $1.49 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.45 billion three months earlier.
  • Total deposits decreased $9.9 million during the quarter, or less than 1%, to $1.56 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.57 billion three months earlier.
  • Credit quality remains pristine, with nonperforming loans to gross loans of 0.14% and nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.12%, at June 30, 2023.
  • Tangible book value was $68.54 per share, compared to $64.06 per share a year ago.
  • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.759 per share.

Liquidity

Heartland had ample sources of available liquidity as of June 30, 2023, including a $220 million line of credit at the FHLB, as well as additional credit lines of $85 million. Nearly 68% of Heartland’s client deposit balances were FDIC insured or collateralized as of June 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet Review

Assets

Total assets increased 20.7% to $1.81 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.50 billion a year earlier, and increased 2.3% compared to $1.77 billion three months earlier. Heartland’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 95.5% at June 30, 2023, compared to 92.6% at March 31, 2023, and 91.8% at June 30, 2022.

Interest bearing deposits in other banks was $20.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $35.6 million a year earlier and $37.3 million three months earlier.

Average earning assets increased to $1.67 billion in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.61 billion in the first quarter of 2023, and $1.35 billion in the second quarter a year ago. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.39% in the second quarter of 2023, up 21 basis points from 5.18% in the preceding quarter, and up 122 basis points from 4.17% in the second quarter a year ago.

Loan Portfolio

“Loan growth was strong during the quarter, increasing 2.5%, over the prior quarter end, or 10% annualized, with good activity in most loan segments,” said Ben Babcanec, EVP and Chief Operating Officer. “We continue to moderate the growth rate of loans through remaining very disciplined with loan pricing.”

Net loans were $1.49 billion at June 30, 2023, which was a 2.5% increase compared to $1.45 billion at March 31, 2023, and a 24.5% increase compared to $1.20 billion at June 30, 2022. Commercial loans increased 32.0% from year ago levels to $177.0 million, and comprise 11.8% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2023. Owner occupied commercial real estate loans (CRE) decreased 10.8% to $273.5 million at June 30, 2023, compared to a year ago, and comprise 18.2% of the total loan portfolio. Non-owner occupied CRE loans increased 41.5% to $490.9 million, compared to a year ago, and comprise 32.6% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2023. 1-4 family residential real estate loans increased 33.8% from year ago levels to $495.6 million and represent 32.9% of total loans. Home equity loans increased 28.6% from year ago levels to $48.5 million and represent 3.2% of total loans, while consumer loans increased 29.4% from year ago levels to $19.8 million and represent 1.3% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.56 billion at June 30, 2023, a modest decrease compared to $1.57 billion at March 31, 2023, and a $255.8 million, or 19.6% increase, compared to $1.30 billion at June 30, 2022. “Total deposit balances contracted modestly during the second quarter due to a surge of deposit gathering near the end of the first quarter of 2023. However, average deposits increased $65.7 million to $1.55 billion in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the preceding quarter, with the growth primarily in money market and CD accounts,” said Babcanec. “While we are able to maintain strong deposit balances, some of the DDA runoff during the quarter was due to more insurance-sensitive clients reallocating some DDA balances to insured deposit products as well as rate sensitive clients reallocating to interest bearing accounts.” At June 30, 2023, noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts decreased 5.5% compared to a year ago and represented 29.7% of total deposits; savings, NOW and money market accounts increased 11.8% compared to a year ago and represented 43.5% of total deposits, and CDs increased 102.3% compared to a year ago and comprised 26.8% of total deposits. The average cost of deposits was 1.76% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 1.24% in the first quarter of 2023, and 0.16% in the second quarter of 2022.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased to $151.1 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $148.1 million three months earlier and $141.9 million a year earlier. At June 30, 2023, Heartland’s tangible book value increased to $68.54 per share, compared to $67.09 at March 31, 2023, and $64.06 at June 30, 2022.

Heartland continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” with tangible equity to tangible assets of 7.70% at June 30, 2023, compared to 7.71% at March 31, 2023, and 8.68% at June 30, 2022.

Operating Results

In the second quarter of 2023, Heartland generated a ROAA of 1.10% and a ROATCE of 14.19%, compared to 1.06% and 13.36%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023 and 1.10% and 11.97%, respectively, in the second quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased 14.3% to $15.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $13.2 million in the second quarter a year ago, and decreased 2.0% compared to $15.3 million in the preceding quarter. In the first six months of 2023, net interest income increased 17.1% to $30.4 million, compared to $26.0 million in the first six months of 2022.

Total revenues (net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, plus noninterest income) was $18.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, a 13.9% increase compared to $16.2 million in the second quarter a year ago, and a 2.7% increase compared to $17.9 million in the preceding quarter. Year-to-date, total revenues increased 12.8% to $36.4 million, compared to $32.2 million in the same period a year earlier.

Heartland’s net interest margin was 3.61% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.87% in the preceding quarter and 3.92% in the second quarter of 2022. “The unprecedented rise in funding costs that is affecting the entire banking industry impacted our net interest margin during the quarter. While we anticipate deposit pricing pressures and stiff competition in our markets to continue in the near term, we continue to benefit from repricing loans at higher rates,” said Carrie Almendinger, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Heartland’s net interest margin continues to remain above the peer average posted by the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index with total market capitalization under $250 million as of March 31, 2023.*

*As of March 31, 2023, the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index tracked 157 banks with total common market capitalization under $250 million for the following ratios: NIM* of 3.48%.
 

Provision for Credit Losses

Heartland recorded an $800,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a $750,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023, and a $480,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2022. “We continue to make additions to the allowance for credit losses to reflect the steady level of new loan growth,” said McComb. “Overall credit quality remains very stable, and we are seeing minimal signs of stress in the loan portfolio.”

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased 12.5% to $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $3.0 million in the second quarter a year ago, and increased 30.3% compared to $2.6 million in the preceding quarter. Gains on sale of loans and originated mortgage servicing rights increased 63.3% to $704,000 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $431,000 in the second quarter a year ago, and increased 211.5% compared to $226,000 in the preceding quarter. In the first six months of 2023, noninterest income decreased 4.6% to $6.0 million, compared to $6.3 million in the first six months of 2022.

“We saw increased secondary loan activity during the quarter, and we have been more successful with executing on swaps, with just over $300,000 in swap referral fee income during the second quarter. Also impacting noninterest income was an increase in title insurance income during the quarter,” said Almendinger.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expenses were $11.7 million during the second quarter of 2023, a slight decrease compared to $11.8 million in the preceding quarter, and an 8.0% increase compared to $10.8 million in the second quarter a year ago. Salary and employee benefit expenses, the largest component of noninterest expense, were $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, and $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Occupancy expense increased 9.9% compared to the year ago quarter due to the expansion into the permanent office space in Cincinnati. Year-to-date, noninterest expense totaled $23.4 million, compared to $21.4 million in the first six months of 2022.

“We are making a concerted effort to keep operating expenses in check, and as a result, salary and employee benefit expense decreased compared to the preceding quarter, partly due to lower incentive compensation. As we look to grow the team, our focus remains selective, as we are primarily looking to add new associates in revenue producing roles,” said Almendinger.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2023 was 63.5%, compared to 65.5% for the preceding quarter and 66.9% for the second quarter of 2022.

Income Tax Provision

In the second quarter of 2023, Heartland recorded $1.1 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 18.3%, compared to $992,000, or 18.2%, in the first quarter of 2023 and $933,000, or 19.2%, in the second quarter a year ago.

Credit Quality

Beginning January 1, 2023, Heartland began accounting for credit losses under CECL which replaced the former “incurred loss” model for recognizing credit losses with an “expected loss” model.

At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses plus unfunded commitment liability (ACL + UCL) was $18.7 million, or 1.24% of total loans, compared to $18.0 million, or 1.22% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, and $15.9 million, or 1.32% of total loans, a year ago. As of June 30, 2023, the ACL represented 789% of nonaccrual loans, compared to 1,460% three months earlier and 1,678% one year earlier.

Nonaccrual loans were $2.2 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.1 million at March 31, 2023, and $949,000 at June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, nonaccrual loans totaled 13 loans with an average balance of approximately $166,000. There were zero loans past due 90 days and still accruing at June 30, 2023, compared to $111,000 at March 31, 2023, and $245,000 at June 30, 2022. Net loan charge-offs totaled $43,000 at June 30, 2023, compared to $19,000 in net loan charge-offs at March 31, 2023, and $5,000 in net loan charge-offs at June 30, 2022.

Heartland had zero performing restructured loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2023, and at March 31, 2023. This compared to $4.5 million in performing restructured loans at June 30, 2022. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions including interest rate reductions, term extensions or payment alterations, are categorized as restructured loans.

There was $5,000 in other real estate owned and other non-performing assets on the books at June 30, 2023, unchanged from three months earlier and one year earlier. Non-performing assets (NPAs), consisting of non-performing loans and loans past due 90 days or more, were $2.2 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.07% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, and $1.5 million, or 0.10% of total assets a year ago.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 19 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In June of 2023, Heartland was ranked #119 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2022.

During the first quarter of 2023, Heartland was ranked 36th on the OTCQX’s Best 50 list for 2023. The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market, based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth. Companies in the 2023 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during the 2022 calendar year.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) the benefits of a merger between Heartland Bank and Victory Community Bank, including future financial and operating results, cost savings enhancements to revenue and accretion to reported earnings that may be realized from the merger; (ii) Heartland’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts; and (iii) other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Heartland’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Heartland. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of the following factors, among others: (1) the assumptions and estimates used by Heartland’s management include both assumptions as to certain business decisions that are subject to change and, in many respects, subjective judgment, and thus is susceptible to multiple interpretations and periodic revisions based on actual experience and business developments, and thus, may not be realized; (2) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, may adversely affect the businesses in which Heartland is engaged; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may adversely affect net interest income; (4) results may be adversely affected by continued diversification of assets and adverse changes to credit quality; (5) competition from other financial services companies in Heartland’s markets could adversely affect operations; (6) the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the employees and clients of Heartland, as well as the resulting effect on the business, financial condition and results of operations on Heartland; and (7) the current economic slowdown could adversely affect credit quality and loan originations.

Heartland cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Heartland does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

 
Heartland BancCorp
Quarterly Financial Summary
                               
    Three Months Ended
Earnings and dividends:   Jun. 30, 2023
 		  Mar. 31, 2023
 		  Dec. 31, 2022
 		  Sep. 30, 2022
 		  Jun. 30, 2022
Interest income   $ 22,476     $ 20,521     $ 18,841     $ 16,652     $ 13,993  
Interest expense   7,437     5,180     3,011     1,444     832  
Net interest income   15,039     15,341     15,830     15,208     13,161  
Provision for credit losses   800     750     480     480     480  
Noninterest income   3,390     2,601     2,487     2,614     3,012  
Noninterest expense   11,695     11,750     11,761     11,051     10,824  
Provision for income taxes   1,088     992     1,048     1,223     933  
Net income   4,846     4,450     5,028     5,068     3,936  
                               
Share data:                            
Basic earnings per share   $ 2.41     $ 2.21     $ 2.50     $ 2.53     $ 1.96  
Diluted earnings per share   2.39     2.19     2.48     2.50     1.94  
Dividends declared per share   0.76     0.76     0.69     0.69     0.69  
Book value per share   75.02     73.60     71.63     69.48     70.66  
Tangible book value per share   68.54     67.09     65.09     62.90     64.06  
                               
Common shares outstanding, 20,000,000 authorized   2,105,237     2,103,537     2,099,587     2,098,962     2,098,962  
Treasury shares   (90,612 )   (90,612 )   (90,612 )   (90,612 )   (90,612 )
Common shares, net   2,014,625     2,012,925     2,008,975     2,008,350     2,008,350  
Average common shares outstanding, net   2,013,607     2,009,782     2,008,839     2,008,350     2,008,154  
                               
Balance sheet – average balances:                              
Loans receivable, net   $ 1,465,920     $ 1,415,215     $ 1,356,369     $ 1,261,695     $ 1,164,191  
Earning assets   1,672,994     1,606,350     1,520,860     1,437,508     1,345,041  
Goodwill & intangible assets   13,077     13,132     13,186     13,241     13,295  
Total assets   1,772,998     1,705,675     1,620,580     1,530,675     1,437,003  
Demand deposits   467,301     495,443     500,624     491,782     472,426  
Deposits   1,553,882     1,488,181     1,413,150     1,323,645     1,237,620  
Borrowings   49,965     54,257     52,162     49,409     42,459  
Shareholders' equity   150,017     148,195     140,800     144,873     145,218  
                               
Ratios:                              
Return on average assets   1.10 %   1.06 %   1.23 %   1.31 %   1.10 %
Return on average equity   12.96 %   12.18 %   14.16 %   13.88 %   10.87 %
Return on average tangible common equity   14.19 %   13.36 %   15.63 %   15.27 %   11.97 %
Yield on earning assets   5.39 %   5.18 %   4.91 %   4.60 %   4.17 %
Cost of deposits   1.76 %   1.24 %   0.70 %   0.30 %   0.16 %
Cost of funds   1.86 %   1.36 %   0.82 %   0.42 %   0.26 %
Net interest margin   3.61 %   3.87 %   4.13 %   4.20 %   3.92 %
Efficiency ratio   63.46 %   65.48 %   64.21 %   62.02 %   66.94 %
                               
Asset quality:                              
Net loan charge-offs to average loans   0.01 %   0.01 %   0.03 %   0.06 %   0.00 %
Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.14 %   0.09 %   0.07 %   0.08 %   0.12 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.12 %   0.07 %   0.06 %   0.07 %   0.10 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans   1.13 %   1.13 %   1.18 %   1.23 %   1.32 %
ACL + UCL to gross loans   1.24 %   1.22 %   1.18 %   1.23 %   1.32 %


Heartland BancCorp
Consolidated Balance Sheets
             
Assets   Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022
Cash and due from   $ 16,304     $ 14,121     $ 17,543     $ 21,705     $ 18,139  
Interest bearing deposits     20,017       37,297       5,340       5,263       35,583  
Interest bearing time deposits     -       -       -       -       -  
Available-for-sale securities     178,031       159,622       152,492       149,458       154,505  
Held-to-maturity securities     5       5       5       49       49  
                               
Loans held for sale     2,748       1,200       1,345       717       655  
                               
Commercial     176,972       165,736       162,720       151,154       134,033  
CRE (Owner occupied)     273,526       285,575       325,820       323,390       306,507  
CRE (Non Owner occupied)     490,900       468,163       391,461       373,491       346,905  
1-4 Family     495,578       486,077       461,661       412,690       370,444  
Home Equity     48,542       44,749       44,526       40,253       37,740  
Consumer     19,848       18,502       18,245       16,337       15,343  
Allowance for credit losses     (17,063 )     (16,644 )     (16,591 )     (16,229 )     (15,925 )
Net Loans     1,488,303       1,452,158       1,387,842       1,301,086       1,195,047  
                               
Premises and equipment     31,919       30,926       30,476       30,496       30,516  
Nonmarketable equity securities     6,635       6,631       6,627       6,623       6,032  
Mortgage serving rights, net     3,208       3,119       3,173       3,228       3,268  
Foreclosed assets held for sale     5       5       5       5       5  
Goodwill     12,388       12,388       12,388       12,388       12,388  
Intangible Assets     661       710       765       819       874  
Deferred income taxes     6,702       6,157       7,504       7,587       6,134  
Life insurance assets     20,020       19,903       19,790       19,680       18,314  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     18,744       20,846       17,831       16,038       14,353  
Total assets   $ 1,805,690     $ 1,765,090     $ 1,663,126     $ 1,575,142     $ 1,495,862  
                               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                              
Liabilities                              
Deposits                              
Demand   $ 462,232     $ 487,238     $ 523,036     $ 476,379     $ 489,172  
Saving, NOW and money market     677,833       685,233       609,676       639,161       606,534  
Time     418,046       395,525       323,858       234,046       206,632  
Total deposits     1,558,111       1,567,996       1,456,570       1,349,586       1,302,338  
Repurchase agreements     4,594       5,095       15,213       7,830       7,525  
FHLB Advances     50,000       0       6,000       39,000       7,000  
Subordinated debt     24,213       24,703       24,693       24,682       24,672  
Interest payable and other liabilities     17,635       19,153       16,741       14,506       12,413  
Total liabilities     1,654,553       1,616,947       1,519,217       1,435,604       1,353,948  
                               
Shareholders' Equity                              
Common stock, without par value     62,473       62,173       61,998       61,769       61,641  
Retained earnings     112,904       108,962       107,166       103,524       99,841  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense)     (19,246 )     (17,998 )     (20,261 )     (20,761 )     (14,574 )
Treasury stock at Cost, Common     (4,994 )     (4,994 )     (4,994 )     (4,994 )     (4,994 )
Total shareholders' equity     151,137       148,143       143,909       139,538       141,914  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,805,690     $ 1,765,090     $ 1,663,126     $ 1,575,142     $ 1,495,862  


Heartland BancCorp
Consolidated Statements of Income
                                         
    Three Months Ended
Interest Income   Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022
Loans   $ 20,609     $ 18,885     $ 17,312     $ 15,285     $ 12,778  
Securities                                        
Taxable     928       845       757       684       586  
Tax-exempt     596       598       604       590       578  
Other     343       193       168       93       51  
Total interest income     22,476       20,521       18,841       16,652       13,993  
Interest Expense                                        
Deposits     6,837       4,564       2,497       1,012       484  
Borrowings     600       616       514       432       348  
Total interest expense     7,437       5,180       3,011       1,444       832  
Net Interest Income     15,039       15,341       15,830       15,208       13,161  
Provision for Credit Losses     800       750       480       480       480  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses     14,239       14,591       15,350       14,728       12,681  
Noninterest income                                        
Service charges     1,015       975       930       925       916  
Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR     704       226       218       187       431  
Loan servicing fees, net     337       431       317       367       311  
Title insurance income     311       171       237       304       346  
Net realized gains on sales of available-for-sale securities     -       -       -       -       -  
Increase in cash value of life insurance     117       114       110       104       96  
Other     906       684       675       727       912  
Total noninterest income     3,390       2,601       2,487       2,614       3,012  
Noninterest Expense                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     7,252       7,483       7,474       7,146       6,819  
Net occupancy and equipment expense     1,055       1,067       1,004       962       960  
Software and data processing fees     1,069       1,025       939       984       907  
Professional fees     288       266       383       181       247  
Marketing expense     309       299       250       256       247  
State financial institution tax     259       261       339       257       257  
FDIC insurance premiums     298       228       104       104       94  
Other     1,165       1,121       1,268       1,161       1,293  
Total noninterest expense     11,695       11,750       11,761       11,051       10,824  
Income before Income Tax     5,934       5,442       6,076       6,291       4,869  
Provision for Income Taxes     1,088       992       1,048       1,223       933  
Net Income   $ 4,846     $ 4,450     $ 5,028     $ 5,068     $ 3,936  
Basic Earnings Per Share   $ 2.41     $ 2.21     $ 2.50     $ 2.53     $ 1.96  
Diluted Earnings Per Share   $ 2.39     $ 2.19     $ 2.48     $ 2.50     $ 1.94  


Heartland BancCorp
Consolidated Statements of Income
                 
    Six Months Ended
Interest Income   Jun. 30, 2023   Jun. 30, 2022
Loans   $ 39,494     $ 25,322  
Securities                
Taxable     1,773       1,057  
Tax-exempt     1,194       1,152  
Other     536       73  
Total interest income     42,997       27,604  
Interest Expense                
Deposits     11,401       938  
Borrowings     1,216       713  
Total interest expense     12,617       1,651  
Net Interest Income     30,380       25,953  
Provision for Credit Losses     1,550       960  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses     28,830       24,993  
Noninterest income                
Service charges     1,990       1,777  
Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR     930       1,115  
Loan servicing fees, net     768       820  
Title insurance income     482       636  
Net realized gains on sales of available-for-sale securities     -       -  
Increase in cash value of life insurance     231       195  
Other     1,590       1,737  
Total noninterest income     5,991       6,280  
Noninterest Expense                
Salaries and employee benefits     14,735       13,724  
Net occupancy and equipment expense     2,122       1,953  
Software and data processing fees     2,094       1,739  
Professional fees     554       480  
Marketing expense     608       506  
State financial institution tax     520       533  
FDIC insurance premiums     526       162  
Other     2,286       2,316  
Total noninterest expense     23,445       21,413  
Income before Income Tax     11,376       9,860  
Provision for Income Taxes     2,080       1,885  
Net Income   $ 9,296     $ 7,975  
Basic Earnings Per Share   $ 4.62     $ 3.97  
Diluted Earnings Per Share   $ 4.58     $ 3.93  


Heartland BancCorp
 
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited)
                     
Asset Quality Ratios and Data:    
    Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans)   $ 2,163     $ 1,140     $ 700     $ 699     $ 949  
Nonaccrual restructured loans     -       -       -       -       261  
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing     -       111       309       404       245  
Total non-performing loans     2,163       1,251       1,009       1,103       1,455  
                     
OREO and other non-performing assets     5       5       5       5       5  
Total non-performing assets   $ 2,168     $ 1,256     $ 1,014     $ 1,108     $ 1,460  
                     
Nonperforming loans to gross loans     0.14 %     0.09 %     0.07 %     0.08 %     0.12 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.12 %     0.07 %     0.06 %     0.07 %     0.10 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans     1.13 %     1.13 %     1.18 %     1.23 %     1.32 %
Unfunded commitment liability to gross loans     0.11 %     0.09 %     -       -       -  
ACL + UCL to gross loans     1.24 %     1.22 %     1.18 %     1.23 %     1.32 %
                     
Performing restructured loans (RC-C)   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 3,148     $ 4,519  
                     
Net charge-offs quarter ending   $ 43     $ 19     $ 118     $ 176     $ 5  


Contact: G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President & CEO
Heartland BancCorp 614-337-4600

