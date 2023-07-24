Operator Injured in Dunbarton Trail Bike Crash

Submit Release
July 24, 2023

Dunbarton, NH– On July 23, 2023, at approximately 2:20 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an Off Highway Recreational Vehicle (OHRV) crash in the Hopkinton Everett Riding Area. The call was for Thomas Greer, a 49 year old rider from Milford, NH. Mr. Greer was injured from falling off of the machine he was operating after striking a stump on the edge of the trail. He was riding with multiple friends and family members at the time of the crash.

The Hopkinton Everett Riding area is on US Army Corps of Engineers property, but managed by the NH Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Bureau of Trails, and the Merrimack Valley Trail Riders OHRV Club and is open to OHRV use. There are more than 20 miles of trails that are open during daylight hours.

NH Fish and Game joined with other first responders from Dunbarton Ambulance, Dunbarton Fire Department, and the Dunbarton Police Department to locate, treat, and carry the operator out to Winslow Road to the awaiting Dunbarton Ambulance. He was transported to Concord Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Initial investigation revealed that the operator lost control after striking a trailside stump and while driving over uneven terrain. He lost control and fell from the machine. He was wearing protective equipment; such as riding boots, chest protector, and most importantly, a helmet. Additionally, passing riders stopped to give aid until first responders arrived.

Fish and Game Conservation Officers would like to remind all riders to wear the appropriate safety equipment including helmets while riding on the trails and have a plan in the event of an emergency. No further information is available at this time.

