The Mark Transforms the Century-old Athletic Club to 222 Stylish Apartments in Downtown Kansas City

The Bernstein Companies and Aria Development Group saved the landmark building tied to Kansas City history and announced July 27 Grand Opening

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The historic Mark Twain Tower celebrates its centennial in 2023 with the grand opening of The Mark apartments in Downtown Kansas City on July 27, featuring a festive soiree, open house, and ribbon cutting ceremony from 6-9 p.m. The opening will showcase the adaptive reuse restoration of a building opened in 1923 as the Kansas City Athletic Club, a glamorous temple to fitness and athleticism, which later became the luxurious Continental Hotel and The Playboy Club before falling into disrepair as office suites. One hundred years later, it now sports 222 affordable luxury apartment units spanning its 22 floors, along with a lively lounge, extensive fitness room, and yoga studio.

In addition to apartment living, bookings are available for the restored opulent ballroom, The Century Club, and leases for the ground-floor retail space. The grand opening will beckon visitors to the grand ballroom, where entertainment resumes once again within this space, still reflecting the timeless grandeur of the 1920s, with soaring ceilings, a balcony, original chandeliers, and stone wall and floor tiles.

The ribbon cutting will take place at 6 p.m. from the Juliet Balcony on the fifth floor. Craft cocktails and treats will be positioned throughout the building for the opening event. Tours will be conducted during the evening within apartments available for rent where many dignitaries once walked, including President Harry Truman – his haberdashery had been across the street; Kansas University’s Phog Allen, who had played on the national winning club (even beating universities, including KU and MU) that opened this tower as their practice facility; and Hugh Hefner who operated and often visited The Playboy Club Kansas City from the 1960s and 70s above the floors of the Continental Hotel.

The award-winning developers, The Bernstein Companies and Aria Development Group, spent over $60 million toward historic preservation and building restoration. They have a reputation for saving historic buildings and transforming them into aspirational yet attainable living spaces within the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast. The Mark is their first venture into Kansas City, a market where their strengths feel 'right at home' with the residential rental needs of the city.

The mix of a contemporary-modern aesthetic with the golden era of the Athletic Club blends the best of both worlds. The restoration retained the impeccable craftsmanship, quality finishes, and timeless elements, including terrazzo, tile, and wood flooring from the Athletic Clubs’ foyers, gyms, and basketball courts to proudly fuse history and modernity in each step.

"Preserving a majestic building with historical ties to many notable people and the mind-blowing scale of the Athletic Club from the 1920s is a perfect fit within our restoration mission. Despite others unable to do the job, we knew our experience aligned well to save it by creating an aspirational place to live," said Phil Aftuck with The Bernstein Cos. "Residents will feel inspired by the preserved historical features embellished with the comforts of modern living. Each unit has quartz counters, spacious closets, and washers and dryers."

The Mark is a short walk to the P&L District and the streetcar line, while biking and parking are easily accessible given the ground floor bike storage and use of a connected garage. The Mark amenities address physical health, just as the building's original charter once did, but now fashioned for popular workouts performed today - including a variety of workout spaces, a gym, a yoga studio, and meditation spaces. Other popular amenities include a social lounge, extra storage spaces, secure package delivery lockers, and a pet spa.

"Residents of The Mark will once again feel the energy and elegance of this exquisite building," said Josh Benaim with Aria Development Group. “The Mark exemplifies our approach to office-to-residential conversions, creating value for residents and investors together.”

Leasing at The Mark is being handled by Aria Residential, Aria’s award-winning property management arm.

About The Mark Tower

The Mark offers affordable-stylish apartments located at 11th and Baltimore in Downtown Kansas City (106 W. 11th Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64105). The Bernstein Cos and Aria Development Group developed the 22-story Mark Twain Tower and are leasing various units ranging from 3-bedroom 2-story lofts to one and two-bedrooms and studio options. www.themark-kc.com

About Aria Development Group

Aria Development Group is an award-winning real estate company with multifamily investments in New York, Washington, DC, Miami, Nashville, Charlotte, and Kansas City. Aria was founded in 2009 by Joshua Benaim with partners David Arditi and Timothy Gordon to “think different” and generate outsized risk-adjusted returns through a hands-on, vertically integrated approach to value creation. For more information, visit www.ariadevelopmentgroup.com.

About Aria Residential

Aria Residential aspires to be the world’s first high-performance, technologically-savvy, ethically empowered management company. Aria seeks to maximize the NOI of a property while acting as stewards of the physical asset and of the resident experience. Aria incorporates innovative technology into the choreography of the leasing process to make finding an apartment seamless. We also believe that a touch of human kindness combined with technology makes residents happy and property performance sing. Our growth trajectory began in Washington, DC, and our pipeline now has distinctive properties in dynamic neighborhoods of New York, Charlotte, Kansas City, Nashville, and beyond. Learn more at www.arialiving.com.

About The Bernstein Companies

The Bernstein Companies is a privately-owned, fully integrated, and diversified real estate firm founded in 1933. It is one of Washington, DC’s oldest real estate investment, ownership, management, and development organizations. The Bernstein Companies’ dynamic and storied history is characterized by adaptability and a keen sense of the industry’s direction. For more than 90 years, the firm has demonstrated a virtually unparalleled track record of diversified business success with core assets, including office, hotel, and multifamily properties totaling over 4.6 million SF. www.thebernsteincompanies.com