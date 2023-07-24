Walk this Way, Charlie Walk Charlie Walk, Aspen Artists

Charlie Walk is the Co-Founder and CEO of Aspen Artists

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlie Walk recently announced his own venture, Aspen Artists. Aspen Artists is a unique music media company that takes a groundbreaking approach to discovering new stars, empowering fans, and monetizing music. Through partnerships with premium talent and media partners, the company creates intellectual property that resonates with fan preferences and drives culture forward. What sets Aspen Artists apart is their innovative A&R process, which has a proven track record of breaking global superstars and identifying market trends. With Aspen Artists, Charlie Walk is revolutionizing the A&R process and paving the way for the music industry's future. His passion for great music and discovering new talent is sure to continue fueling the company's success and impact on the industry in the years to come.

Aspen Artists is a dynamic and innovative music media platform that is disrupting the traditional music industry. Their vision is clear: to build and scale the brands of iconic superstar artists while creating culture-shifting content that resonates with people around the globe. To achieve this, Aspen Artists is always on the lookout to identify talented artists and partner with them to help launch and accelerate their careers. But beyond simply promoting artists, Aspen Artists is committed to the power of authentic storytelling as a means of connecting with audiences. With a focus on creativity and innovation, Aspen Artists is setting the standard for what a modern music media platform can achieve.

Charlie is excited about his new venture and states, “"We believe the next superstars are already out there, but there is no clear pathway to fame. The breakthrough to stardom lies in stopping the scroll and converting fickle followers into forever fans… We empower the rising voices of today to become the next cultural icons and superstars of tomorrow."

With his extensive experience in the music industry, Charlie Walk has played a significant role in launching the careers of some of the most popular musicians of today. Having served as the President of both Epic Records and Republic Records, Walk has an unparalleled wealth of knowledge and know-how when it comes to the ins and outs of the industry. He has worked with icons like Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, and The Weeknd, as well as up-and-coming artists like Shawn Mendes and Demi Lovato. His expertise spans marketing, promotion, and even founding production companies. It's no surprise that Walk has earned a well-deserved reputation as one of the most knowledgeable and successful figures in the music industry

Charlie Walk shares, “I’m taking my 30+ years of experience working with some of the biggest stars in the world and flipping the script on artist discovery, band creation and brand marketing. We have an in-house creative agency, social media agency and brand development team which will chart the course toward success. “We are committed to moving culture by signing artists as well as developing and partnering with those artists as well as creating artist brands.”

To learn more about Aspen Artists vist: https://www.aspenartists.com