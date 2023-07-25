NONPROFIT SHOES THAT FIT NAMED RECIPIENT OF FIRST EVER BACKERS CHARITY NFT DONATION
Backers Charity has selected national nonprofit Shoes That Fit to receive proceeds from its latest fundraising effort.
The simple gift of a pair of shoes can increase a child's confidence, attendance and performance at school, and we are so thankful to Backers Charity for their support.”CLAREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Backers Charity has selected the national nonprofit Shoes That Fit to receive proceeds from its latest fundraising effort. Backers is working to revolutionize charitable giving. By embracing digital assets, it ensures that donations don’t just make a difference today but continue to support the Shoes That Fit mission indefinitely. The donation seeks to demonstrate that innovative technologies like NFTs and blockchain can be powerful tools for charity, launching a new era of sustainable and community-focused philanthropy.
With each donation of $250, donors will receive a unique NFT (Non-Fungible Token). This NFT serves as a lasting symbol of your contribution, unlocks access to private events and rewards, and allows other benefits.
The objective is to secure 10,000 donations, effectively creating a sustainable revenue stream for Shoes That Fit to further their ability to provide new shoes to children in need nationwide. The end goal being the establishment of a robust community of donors who are engaged through rewards and events. Additionally, The Social Standard will engage online influencers to help support the fundraising effort. They are proud to announce influencer @brushedbysophh has signed on to help promote the campaign.
"Shoes are one of the most expensive items for low-income families to provide. When families must choose between putting food on the table or buying new shoes for school, you can imagine that food wins every time. The simple gift of a pair of shoes can increase a child's confidence, attendance, and performance at school, and we are so thankful to Backers Charity for their support." Amy Fass – Executive Director, Shoes That Fit
Please visit https://backers.art/shoesthatfit to learn more about this unique fundraising approach.
ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:
A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play, and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to over 150,000 children across 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website http://www.shoesthatfit.org.
ABOUT BACKERS CHARITY:
Backers Charity is a pioneering philanthropic organization dedicated to revolutionizing charitable giving by leveraging digital assets and blockchain technology. Our innovative model enables donors to contribute to worthy causes while also receiving unique Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) as symbols of their support. Backers Charity deploys a substantial proportion of donations into a diversified investment fund, primarily a crypto-only hedge fund, generating sustainable returns for continual support to partnered charities. Founded on the principles of community, sustainability, and innovation, Backers Charity seeks to ensure every donation has a lasting impact. Our model not only ensures perpetual funding for our partner charities, but also fosters a vibrant community of donors, rewarding their generosity with exclusive events, rewards, and access to an emergency lending facility.
Through strategic partnerships with charities like Shoes That Fit, Backers Charity is contributing to tangible change in underprivileged communities, proving that innovative technologies can indeed serve as powerful tools for good.
ABOUT THE SOCIAL STANDARD:
The Social Standard is a female-owned boutique full-service talent and influencer agency servicing clients like Adobe, Stelantis, and ATT.
