VELVETROPE.COM HELPS ACTORS GET PAID TO VIDEO CHAT WITH FANS DURING ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY STRIKE

VelvetRope.com provides an easy and direct way for fans to interact with their favorite stars.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid the ongoing entertainment industry strike, VelvetRope.com is emerging as a unique solution for Actors & other SAG-Aftra Members to support themselves and their families by getting paid to Video Chat with fans.
The VelvetRope™ platform enables actors and others with a social media and fan following to engage more directly while generating income. Fans get a direct connection to their favorite actors and actresses through live video chat for an intimate and memorable experience, plus access to exclusive photos & video content.
Ambyr Childers, actress and co-founder of VelvetRope, best known for her roles in Netflix's "YOU," NBC's "Aquarius," and Showtime's "Ray Donovan," advocates for her peers to harness the power of VelvetRope.com during the ongoing strike.
"VelvetRope.com provides an easy and direct way for fans to interact with their favorite stars while helping actors to generate significant income during this challenging time," said Childers. "It’s as easy as adding links to your social profiles and letting fans know they can start a video chat with you.” Ambyr’s own VelvetRope Profile can be found at https://ambyr.velvetrope.com where she is available to video chat.
The platform caters to a broad range of individuals, from actors and musicians to experts and teachers. Participants can easily set their per-minute price. VelvetRope.com is designed to help anyone with a following share their talent and time for sustainable income.
VelvetRope.com is playing a crucial role in the entertainment industry during the strike, transforming a time of adversity into a period of unique fan engagement and connection.
About VelvetRope: VelvetRope™ is a leading platform for monetizing social media fans, followers, and clients through video chat, direct messaging, and exclusive content. It provides a unique space for anyone with a following to generate recurring income through direct, paid access to their fans, followers and clients.
