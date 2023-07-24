Leslie Goncalves, Experienced Healthcare Leader, Joins AdCare Hospital as Director of Nursing

WORCESTER, Mass., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdCare Hospital, a leading provider of services for co-occurring mental health and substance use disorder, is pleased to announce the appointment of Leslie Goncalves as its new director of nursing. With over 15 years of experience, Leslie is a compassionate healthcare leader who has a proven track record for nursing excellence.



“Leslie’s dedication to provide exceptional nursing care is second to none and aligns with our commitment to put patients first,” said Brian Stoesz, AdCare Hospital CEO. “Leslie’s collaborative leadership style and stellar reputation in the New England region make her ideal for the role. She will help us build upon our 45-year legacy with one of the best nursing teams in addiction treatment.”

In her new role, Leslie is responsible for ensuring that AdCare Hospital's nursing staff adheres to the highest standards of patient care. She also oversees policies and procedures, and will roll out new initiatives based on evidence-based practices. Leslie's personal experience of watching her father battle brain cancer inspired her nursing career. She later discovered her passion for caring for those with mental health and addiction after working in a jail.

“Nurses play a vital role in a patient’s recovery process,” said Leslie Goncalves. “At AdCare Hospital, I’m focused on creating a welcoming environment for patients to heal without stigma to give them the best chance at a successful recovery.”

Prior to joining AdCare Hospital, Leslie served as the director of nursing for substance use disorder services at MiraVista Behavioral Health Center for two years. Prior to that position, she worked as a nurse manager overseeing detox and clinical stabilization services for Providence Behavioral Health Hospital. She’s also held several other positions at the hospital over the years, including clinical care coordinator. Leslie is currently pursuing a Master’s in Nursing-PMHNP from Wilks University.

"I believe in leading by example and being a supportive leader,” said Leslie. “This includes advocating for the needs of our patients and going above and beyond to have a positive impact on patient care.”

About AdCare Hospital

AdCare Hospital is located in Worcester, MA. AdCare Hospital treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 401-200-4885.

