Sell Your Home by Owner Revolutionizes Real Estate Market with 1% Total Commission Service
Sell Your Home by Owner Introduces Groundbreaking 1% Total Commission Service, Empowering Homeowners to Save Thousands While Receiving Full-Service SupportFAIR LAWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sell Your Home by Owner, a leading full-service real estate company, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking 1% commission service. Homeowners in Fair Lawn and the surrounding areas can now experience exceptional support and significant cost savings when selling their homes.
At Sell Your Home by Owner, we understand the importance of providing comprehensive services while minimizing expenses. With our 1% total commission, homeowners can enjoy a full-service experience that includes a pre-listing professional consultation and a complimentary comprehensive home value analysis. From loan approval to termite reports, home inspections, town inspections, disclosures, and contingencies, we provide constant guidance and support throughout the entire process.
By managing both seller's and broker's listings agreements, assisting in offer negotiations, and cooperating with brokers representing potential buyers, we ensure a seamless and successful transaction. Our team of experienced professionals handles all negotiations and contracts, ensuring that homeowners receive the best possible outcome.
"Our mission is to empower homeowners to sell their properties without the burden of excessive commission fees," said Monis Young, CEO of Sell Your Home by Owner. "We firmly believe that homeowners deserve to keep more of their hard-earned equity. By offering a 1% commission service, we provide an affordable and efficient solution that delivers exceptional results."
Sell Your Home by Owner's 1% commission service includes full marketing exposure, internet and MLS listings, professional photography, and virtual tours. Additionally, we follow up on contacts, advertise open houses on social media and real estate sites, and oversee all inspections and appraisals throughout the sale process. Homeowners can rest assured knowing that every aspect of their property sale is expertly managed.
"The higher the price of your home, the higher the savings," added Monis. "Gone are the days of overpaying 5% or 6% in commission fees. At Sell Your Home by Owner, we prioritize our client's financial well-being and provide a cost-effective alternative without compromising on quality."
To learn more about Sell Your Home by Owner's 1% commission service and start saving thousands on your property sale, contact us today. Call Sell Your Home by Owner at 201.791.7777 or visit our website at www.sellyourhomebyowner.com.
About Sell Your Home by Owner:
Sell Your Home by Owner is a leading full-service real estate company based in Fair Lawn, NJ. We are dedicated to providing homeowners with exceptional support and cost-effective solutions for selling their properties. With our 1% commission service, homeowners can enjoy a seamless and efficient selling experience while maximizing their savings. For more information, please visit www.sellyourhomebyowner.com.
Monis Young
Sell Your Home by Owner
+1 2017967777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Sell Your Home by Owner