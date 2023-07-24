Empowering Financial Stability: ZiFi Launches Innovative Crypto Project to Revolutionize DeFi

Zero Inflation Finance ($ZiFi) is an innovative decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Vancouver, Canada, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZiFi, an innovative crypto project, is excited to announce its launch, offering a fresh approach to decentralized finance. ZiFi presents a deflationary token model that aims to create a resilient investment opportunity for its community while promoting financial stability.



"At ZiFi, we are driven by a vision of empowering users with a strong and stable financial ecosystem," said Adrian Wiecek, the visionary mind behind ZiFi.

ZiFi's key features include auto burns and auto buybacks, ensuring a strategic conversion of 2% to BNB with each transaction. These funds are securely stored in the ZiFi Smart Contract, leading to well-timed buybacks and burns that reduce the circulating supply, fostering scarcity, and supporting the token's value.



The tokenomics of ZiFi are designed for stability and liquidity. With 1 billion ZiFi tokens, the distribution plan includes allocations for private and presale investors, liquidity pool nurturing, staking/farming participants, and esteemed CEX listings. This balanced distribution builds a robust ZiFi ecosystem, designed to protect investors against inflationary risks.

ZiFi is more than just a deflationary token; it is a comprehensive ecosystem enriching decentralized finance. Powered by Smart Contracts, ZiFi offers various cutting-edge applications, including the ZiFi Vault, which provides governance, staking, farming, and lending capabilities. The Analytics Dashboard offers real-time data insights, enabling users to make informed decisions. ZiFi's commitment to progress and innovation sets it apart, positioning the project as a trailblazer in the evolving crypto landscape.

The ZiFi roadmap outlines an ambitious journey. Phase 1 marks the initial deployment of ZiFi's smart contract, rigorous audits, an engaging website, and an effective marketing campaign. Phase 2 continues with listings on DEX and Lbank, a liquidity lock on Unicrypt, Certik audit certification, daily buybacks and burns, along with the introduction of the ZiFi Vault and Analytics Dashboard. Phase 3 reaches its pinnacle with the launch of the Multi-Chain NFT Marketplace and strategic partnerships with industry leaders, defining ZiFi's boundless potential.

The ZiFi Stage 2 Presale is now open, providing investors with an opportunity to participate in the project. The presale offers an exclusive price of $0.0043 with a 30% bonus, and the launch price is set at $0.01. The project ensures transparency and compliance through meticulous auditing and KYC verification.

To learn more about ZiFi and participate in the Stage 2 Presale, visit the official website at https://zifitoken.io/. For additional information, watch the ZiFi introductory video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=opWMYYzTZSQ and join the ongoing discussions on the Telegram group at https://t.me/ZiFitoken.

ZiFi is a visionary crypto project focused on creating a resilient and stable financial ecosystem. With its deflationary token model and comprehensive decentralized finance applications, ZiFi aims to provide its community with a secure and rewarding investment opportunity.

