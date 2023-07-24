Organic Milk Market Is Expected To Grow at a 6.5% CAGR, Reaching US$ 319.36 Million by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Rising Health Consciousness among Consumers Boosting Sales of Organic Milk

Rockville , July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, The organic Milk Market is forecasted to expand at 6.5% during the forecast period and reach a valuation of US $ 319.36 Million by 2033-end.



Sales of organic milk are expected to increase due to the rising global demand for various types of organic food items. The market is expected to grow as a result of the increasing prevalence of illnesses like diabetes, obesity, heart-related disorders, hypertension, and other conditions.

Dairy products are thought to be of superior quality when they come from cows fed organic or natural feed. The demand for milk that promotes an organic way of life has significantly increased. This type of milk provides vital nutrients needed to keep a healthy lifestyle.



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 319.36 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6.5% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 67 Tables No. of Figures 109 Figures

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and seeking natural, organic, and healthier alternatives to conventional products. Organic milk is perceived as a healthier option due to the absence of synthetic pesticides, antibiotics, and hormones.

Growing concerns about the environmental impact of conventional dairy farming practices, such as the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, have led consumers to opt for organic milk, which is produced using sustainable and environmentally friendly methods. United States market growth rate is expected to witness a 7% CAGR during the forecast period and reach US $ 90.06 Mn by 2033-end.

There is a rising awareness of animal welfare issues, and consumers are choosing organic milk because organic dairy farms generally adhere to higher animal welfare standards.

Government regulations and certifications for organic products provide assurance to consumers about the authenticity and quality of organic milk, fostering its growth. Moreover, the increasing availability of organic milk in various retail channels, including supermarkets, specialty stores, and online platforms, has made it more accessible to consumers.



Vital indicators shaping the future of the industry

Changes in consumer preferences and behavior, such as increased demand for natural, organic, and sustainable products, will continue to drive the growth of the organic milk market in North America.

Any changes in government regulations and organic certifications can impact the production, distribution, and marketing of organic milk, affecting consumer trust and market growth.

The level of market penetration and the awareness of organic milk among consumers will significantly influence its future growth. Increased awareness through marketing and education campaigns can drive market expansion.

The availability of organic milk in various retail channels, including supermarkets, specialty stores, and online platforms, will determine its accessibility and potential for growth.

The level of competition in the organic milk market, including the presence of major dairy companies and smaller organic dairy farms, will affect pricing, product innovation, and market share dynamics.



Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Danone

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

Groupe Lactalis S.A.

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Arla Foods AmbA

Agropour Dairy Co-Operative

The Kroger Company

Organic Valley Co-Operative

Clover Stornetta Farms Inc.

Stratus Family Creamery Inc.

Challenges hindering the market growth

Organic dairy farming involves more expensive production practices, such as organic feed, higher labor costs, and reduced herd sizes, leading to higher production costs. This often translates into higher retail prices for organic milk compared to conventional milk.

The transition of conventional dairy farms to organic practices takes time, and there may not be enough supply to meet the growing demand for organic milk. Limited supply can lead to supply shortages and price fluctuations.

Consumers may perceive the price premium of organic milk as too high, leading them to choose conventional milk, especially during economic downturns.

The organic milk market faces competition from conventional milk and plant-based milk alternatives, such as almond, soy, and oat milk, which can limit the market share of organic milk.

How competition influences the market

Organic milk producers have been focusing on product differentiation to stand out in a crowded market. This can lead to the introduction of various product offerings, such as flavored organic milk, organic milk-based beverages, and specialty formulations, catering to different consumer preferences and needs.

In 2021, Lactalis Group acquired Leerdammer and Shostka, which is expected to help Lactalis Group develop quality and reputable local products.



Segmentation of Organic Milk Industry Research Report

By Product Type: Skimmed Whole Partly Skimmed

By Source: Cow Buffalo

By Packaging Type: Pouches Cans Bottles Tetra Packs Bulk Packs

By Flavor : Non-flavored Flavored

By Distribution Channel: HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, & Catering) Specialty Stores Modern Trade Convenience Stores e-Retailers

By Pasteurization Type: High-Temperature, Short-Time (HTST) Method Ultra-pasteurization (UP) Vat Pasteurization

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



