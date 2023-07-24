- Date:
- August 22, 2023
- Time:
- 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM ET
ABOUT THIS EVENT
This webinar will:
INTENDED AUDIENCE
- Regulatory science and regulatory affairs professionals involved in the development or marketing of nonprescription drugs (NDAs, ANDAs, OTC monographs).
- Consultants focused on developing or marketing nonprescription drug products
- Foreign regulators following the development or marketing of nonprescription drug products
- General public with an interest in nonprescription drug products
- Industry involved in the development of nonprescription drug products
TOPICS COVERED
- FDA’s recommendations on the format and content of the information that requestors should provide in an (OTC) monograph order request (OMOR)
- The information that FDA may recommend for a sufficiently complete OMOR
- Examples of OTC monograph submissions that must be in electronic format
- FDA’s recommendations and other information on how to send OTC monograph submissions to FDA in electronic format
FDA SPEAKERS | PANELISTS
OTC Monograph Reform: OMOR Format and Content & Electronic Submissions
Laverdis Davis, MD
Medical Officer
Division of Nonprescription Drugs II | Office of Nonprescription Drugs (ONPD)
Office of New Drugs (OND) | CDER | FDA
CDR Danielle Terrell (Smith), PharmD, JD, MS
Associate Director for Strategic Initiatives
ONPD | OND | CDER | FDA
