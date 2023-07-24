OTC Monograph Reform: OMOR Format and Content & Electronic Submissions

On This Page

Date: August 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM ET

Regulatory science and regulatory affairs professionals involved in the development or marketing of nonprescription drugs (NDAs, ANDAs, OTC monographs).

Consultants focused on developing or marketing nonprescription drug products

Foreign regulators following the development or marketing of nonprescription drug products

General public with an interest in nonprescription drug products

Industry involved in the development of nonprescription drug products

FDA’s recommendations on the format and content of the information that requestors should provide in an (OTC) monograph order request (OMOR)

The information that FDA may recommend for a sufficiently complete OMOR

Examples of OTC monograph submissions that must be in electronic format

FDA’s recommendations and other information on how to send OTC monograph submissions to FDA in electronic format

Laverdis Davis, MD

Medical Officer

Division of Nonprescription Drugs II | Office of Nonprescription Drugs (ONPD)

Office of New Drugs (OND) | CDER | FDA

CDR Danielle Terrell (Smith), PharmD, JD, MS

Associate Director for Strategic Initiatives

ONPD | OND | CDER | FDA

