Việt Nam, US ties 'dynamic, consequential, growing stronger': Blinken

WASHINGTON DC — United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday delivered a recorded video statement highlighting the strong and growing relationship between the US and Việt Nam on the 10th anniversary of the two countries' Comprehensive Partnership (July 25, 2013-2023).

In his remarks, he underlined the breadth of cooperation between the two countries, spanning economic, environmental, and security issues.

"We built a relationship that's dynamic, consequential, and growing stronger every day," Blinken said. "Our countries are working together on an incredibly broad range of shared interests to the benefit of our peoples and people across the region and world."

Blinken also highlighted the partnerships between the two countries on economic issues, including promoting inclusive economic opportunity, resilient supply chains, and infrastructure.

He noted that the US is helping Việt Nam reach its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 while powering sustainable development and strengthening public health systems.

Blinken also emphasised the importance of people-to-people ties, which he called the "foundation of our relationship," commenting that the US and Việt Nam are working to enable more students, researchers, entrepreneurs, and tourists to collaborate and travel between the two countries.

Blinken also touched on the issue of addressing the legacies of the Việt Nam War, stating that the US remains committed to clearing unexploded ordnance, eliminating dioxin hot spots, accounting for the missing, and other joint efforts.

"For the United States, that's a matter of trust and a matter of duty," he said.

The US diplomat has expressed optimism about the future of the US-Việt Nam relationship in his address.

Recalling the breaking ground of a new, state-of-the-art US embassy in Hà Nội, which he had attended during his visit earlier this year, he expressed gratitude to all those working to make the partnership between the two countries a reality.

"I can't wait to see where the next 10 years takes us together," Blinken said. — VNS