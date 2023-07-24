President asks Vienna to cooperate with Vietnamese localities

VIETNAM, July 24 - VIENNA – Austrian capital Vienna, with its strengths in tourism, culture, urban management, environmental protection, heritage conservation and restoration, can cooperate with Hà Nội and other Vietnamese localities to carry out specific joint activities, thus promoting the overall bilateral relationship, said President Võ Văn Thưởng on Monday.

Meeting with Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig as part of his official visit to Austria at the invitation of President Alexander Van der Bellen, the Vietnamese leader congratulated Vienna on its developmental achievements and suggested the mayor encourage local businesses to expand investment and business in Việt Nam.

He also proposed Vienna provide favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in the city to stabilise their lives, integrate well into the local society, and preserve their cultural identity, acting as a bridge of friendship between the two nations.

For his part, Ludwig expressed his belief that the visit will be successful, contributing to enhancing the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries in the future.

Given the robust development of the Việt Nam-Austria relations, the city wants to strengthen collaboration with Vietnamese localities, especially in such fields as trade, tourism, people-to-people exchange, culture, and art, stated the mayor. – VNS