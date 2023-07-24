NA Chairman hails contributions of outgoing French Ambassador to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, July 24 -

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ commended outgoing French Ambassador to Việt Nam Nicolas Warnery for his contributions to bilateral cooperation activities while receiving the diplomat in Hà Nội on Monday.

Chairman Huệ thanked France and the European community for offering timely support to Việt Nam in the fight against COVID-19, especially in vaccine supply.

Việt Nam wants to continue consolidating and strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership through all channels, including the Party, State, parliament, and people-to-people exchanges, he said.

He expected that France would continue further fostering economic, trade, investment and tourism cooperation with Việt Nam. Both sides should continue working closely together to expedite the construction, completion, and early operation of the Nhổn-Hà Nội Station metro line; as well as step up the renovation of Long Biên Bridge into a pedestrian bridge in Hà Nội, he added.

As the approval of the Vietnam-EU Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and the removal of the "yellow card" warning against Việt Nam's aquatic products are urgent matters, the NA Chairman suggested the European Union (EU), the European Parliament, and the parliaments of member countries promptly work towards resolving these two issues, contributing to reinforcing cooperation between Việt Nam and the EU as a whole, and between Việt Nam and France in particular.

On the occasion, Chairman Huệ reiterated his invitation to the French Senate and National Assembly to send a delegation to the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Việt Nam in September.

Warnery, for his part, said as planned, a number of activities will be held in the central province of Thừa Thiên-Huế in December to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties. Between now and the year’s end, various activities related to economic and research cooperation will also be scheduled.

He expressed his delight at recent joint work to realise the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), adding that the France-Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group in the French Senate will visit Việt Nam in the near future in order to nurture collaboration between the two countries’ parliamentary friendship groups and learn about Việt Nam and its people. – VNS