THE NATURAL WAY TO BEAT BLOAT AND SOOTHE IBS LAUNCHES IN CANADA

Atrantil, the all-natural daily supplement for gut health, to launch across CanadaDALLAS, TX, US, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Atrantil, the renowned all-natural supplement created by esteemed gastroenterologist and podcast host Dr. Kenneth Brown, is thrilled to introduce its revamped packaging, now locally manufactured for the Canadian market. The relaunch is scheduled for August 1, 2023, in Canada.
Atrantil helps to balance the microbiome, relieving Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), bloating, abdominal discomfort and constipation. The patented combination of gut-restoring ingredients containing polyphenols which attack archaebacteria, a known cause of IBS. Finally, a science-backed and over-the-counter solution!
“During my years practicing gastroenterology and researching cutting-edge solutions, I have seen and treated countless individuals for issues surrounding IBS and bloating. By integrating Atrantil into one’s daily supplement routine, the combination of ingredients can help rectify the common problems in the gut that lead to abdominal discomfort and irregular bowel movements. It is a simple combination that helps with a common and complex condition,” says Dr. Brown.
An innovation in its industry, Atrantil underwent multiple clinical trials and was included in a study by Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine presented by the American College of Gastroenterology. The study found Atrantil significantly improved bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort and constipation. The second showed which microbes cause IBS. “Bloating can be a symptom of deeper problems and if not treated, can lead to autoimmune and neuroimmune disorders,” shares Dr. Brown.
What’s inside Atrantil?
- Polyphenols: These occur naturally in fruits, vegetables and other plant-based food and are known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Atrantil helps balance the microbiome using a unique polyphenol formula
- Peppermint extract: A natural antispasmodic, the whole leaf extract (not just the oil) helps relax the small bowel to enhance the functions of Atrantil’s other hardworking extracts. It makes it easier to expel trapped gas and is known for its antibacterial properties.
- Quebracho colorado extract: This powerful antioxidant and complex polyphenol soaks up free hydrogen (a cause of problematic gas production), binds to the cell wall and disrupts the archaebacteria, which weakens the methane-producing bacteria.
- Horse chestnut extract: A natural inhibitor to the enzyme that allows methane to be produced, this extract enters the archaebacteria cell through the disrupted cell wall and shuts down the methane-producing enzyme.
Atrantil is vegan and gluten-free, made in Canada, non-GMO project verified and NSF Certified for Sport. The supplement includes three natural extracts backed by science and works as a pre- and post-biotic. When taken up to three times per day with food, it can profoundly improve the health of the gut microbiome and beat bloating.
Atrantil will be available to pharmacies and supermarkets in Canada, August 1, 2023.
To learn more about Atrantil and Dr. Brown, tune into his podcast HERE, visit Atrantil.ca and follow on Instagram and Facebook.
