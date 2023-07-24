AutoTechIQ announces Integration with ShopMonkey
We're excited to add the integration with ShopMonkey to our already significant library of integrations. It allows us to provide higher relevance of the information sought by car and truck owners.”SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AutoTechIQ, a leading provider of educational information to automotive repair customers, announced today its new integration with ShopMonkey. ShopMonkey, founded in 2016, is a leading shop management system for the automotive aftermarket. This integration is based on a publicly available software interface. It increases access to vital information about symptoms and their fixes, so AutotechIQ’s clients, car owners, and auto repair shops get insights into vehicle type-specific issue/solution patterns.
— Uwe Kleinschmidt, CEO
"We're excited to add the integration with ShopMonkey to our already significant library of integrations," said Uwe Kleinschmidt, AutoTechIQ’s CEO. "This integration will result in a higher vehicle coverage and their repairs and allows us to provide statistically higher relevance of the information sought by car and truck owners. "
About AutoTechIQ:
AutoTechIQ empowers car owners to determine potential causes and fixes for issues they experience. Pre-educated car owners are more confident in engaging auto repair shops to obtain the solution. AutoTechIQ certifies auto repair shops based on their customer interaction process and helps them connect with car owners looking for transparency and options for their vehicle’s health. Learn more at www.AutoTechIQ.com.
