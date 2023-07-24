Partial fire ban on WGFC lands in Platte County effective immediately

Laramie - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is implementing a partial fire ban on Game and Fish Commission-owned and managed lands within Platte County. The fire ban is in conjunction with the fire ban issued by Platte County on July 18 and is effective immediately.

Under a partial ban it is permissible to have contained campfires only within an established fire ring, and to use gas grills and charcoal, all with proper means to extinguish a fire nearby. Welding, using a cutting torch, and smoking must be done in a cleared area of at least 10 feet in radius. Internal or external combustion engines, including ATVs and motorcycles, shall have approved spark arrestors. Fireworks are prohibited on all Wyoming Game and Fish Commission-owned and managed lands at all times.

The affected areas include Cottonwood Draw Wildlife Habitat Management Area and the following Public Access Areas: Wheatland Reservoir #1/ Rock Lake, Grayrocks Reservoir, North Platte River – Glendo, North Platte River – Wendover, and North Platte River – Guernsey.

For more information contact the Laramie Region Game and Fish Office at (307) 745-4046.

- WGFD -