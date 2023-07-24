Sussex Strategy Group Announces New Partner: Devin McCarthy

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and OTTAWA, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managing Partners Jamie Besner and Chris Benedetti are pleased to announce the addition of Devin McCarthy as a Partner at Sussex Strategy Group Inc.



Founded twenty-five years ago, Sussex Strategy Group is a leading Public Affairs firm focused on advisory services and business strategy at the municipal, provincial and federal levels of government. In addition, Sussex is pleased to provide a full-service offering, including Strategic Communications, Digital Advocacy and Creative Services.

As Sussex continues to expand its presence in the Nation’s Capital, the Managing Partners are confident that the addition of Devin to the partnership demonstrates the firm’s commitment to excellence in federal government relations.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the future of Sussex Strategy Group. Since becoming the Managing Partners for the firm two years ago, Chris and I have been grateful and energized by the growth trajectory we have been on. Welcoming Devin to the partnership further solidifies our presence in Ottawa, demonstrates our confidence in his leadership, and prepares us for our next phase of national expansion,” says Jamie Besner, Managing Partner.

“Since I joined Sussex five years ago, I have witnessed unparalleled dedication to client service across the firm, brought to life by an exceptional team of colleagues. Leading our team of expert Public Affairs practitioners in Ottawa fills me with pride, and I eagerly anticipate the exciting journey that lies ahead,” says new Sussex partner Devin McCarthy.

With a staff complement of more than 46 consultants and a deep roster of Associates, Sussex Strategy Group has been experiencing unprecedented growth. Its team of experts in energy, environment, government affairs, communications, and digital advocacy provides strategic business advisory to organizations seeking to navigate government regulations and policy changes with success.

ABOUT SUSSEX STRATEGY GROUP



Sussex offers exceptional advisory services and empowers businesses, corporations, associations, and non-profit organizations to navigate complex public, government and regulatory landscapes. Our expertise lies in developing and implementing comprehensive public affairs strategies that shape public opinion, influence government policy, and advocate for our clients' interests.

Since our founding in 1998, we have proudly remained Canadian-owned and independently operated. With offices in Toronto and Ottawa and a network of accomplished affiliates nationwide, Sussex possesses unparalleled knowledge of government affairs, strategic communications, and digital advocacy to achieve business goals. At Sussex, we don't just understand the challenges our clients face, we embrace them as opportunities for growth and transformation.

